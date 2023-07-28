By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Lifestyle Entertainment News and Features Adventures

Experience F1 Las Vegas from an aerial view with Maverick Helicopter Tours of the race. The series of specialty flights operate for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix race week from Wednesday, November 15, to Saturday, November 18. The luxury helicopter packages include tours of the race circuit, the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon.

Elevate the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Vegas Victory Lap flight to follow and observe the 17-turn race circuit spanning 3.8 miles. Witness the vibrant Las Vegas skyline with panoramic views of the glittering casinos, glamorous LED billboards, F1’s Paddock Building, Allegiant Stadium, MSG Sphere and more on this 12-minute flight.

The Grand Prix Experience is a 4.5-hour excursion to and through the Grand Canyon. From a bird's-eye perspective, view the natural wonder and other outdoor attractions, including the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead and Bowl of Fire. En route to and from the natural attractions, fly over the 17-turn, 3.8-mile race circuit of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix Experience helicopters soar through the canyon to allow passengers to observe the time-carved formations and land 3,500 feet into the canyon. Enjoy Champagne, beverages and snacks in the canyon. Upgrade to The GRAND Prix Sunset Experience for an extended landing to return via helicopter during golden hour.