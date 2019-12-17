    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen
Read More

April 28, 2021

20 of the Best Brunch Spots Across America
Read More

April 27, 2021

The 9 Best Brunch Spots in Las Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 30, 2021

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day
Read More

April 29, 2021

See Saint Laurent's Women's Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 27, 2021

Louis Vuitton, Dior and More Selling Unused Luxury Fabrics and Leathers Online
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

4 Expert Tips for Aspiring Tech Entrepreneurs from Bilal Junaid

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 30, 2021 | Sponsored Post

The technology world is increasing and expanding quicker than ever. With more and more entrepreneurs creating their own solo businesses and working from anywhere in the world, there are also more aspiring businessmen and women in the world of tech than ever before. For aspiring tech entrepreneurs, Bilal Junaid shares some expert tips to bring your business to the next level.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Bilal_Junaid.jpeg

Bilal Junaid started his career as a software engineer. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronics Engineering in 2014 and working at top tech companies like Amazon, Bilal went on to fund his own venture capital fund.

Bilal has always been on the top of his game, graduating at the top of his engineering class at the University of Waterloo. He took this passion and drive with him into his career and has seen great success.

The tech entrepreneur believes that to be successful as an aspiring tech entrepreneur, you not only need to believe in yourself but also be active in the industry. You need to stand out and put a lot of time and energy into your ideas to make them become a reality.

Although Bilal is from a middle-class family and has had a fortunate life, he is the first within his family to build his own business. He dedicated himself to the process and believed in himself because he knew he wanted to live a nomadic lifestyle as a tech enthusiast.

Bilal loves to live and work from wherever in the world, which is more than possible for aspiring tech entrepreneurs. Bilal wants to tell all aspiring tech businessmen and women that to be successful in the tech space, you need to hustle hard.

By understanding your industry inside and out, you can achieve more success and opportunities than ever. Since funding his own company and investing in tech, Bilal has worked with some of the top companies in the tech industry.


Tags: success people technology entrepreneurs business tips

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: