Experience the Height of Luxury Living Escape to Obsidian

Blue Heron, a celebrated design firm known for their exceptional modern homes, presents Blue Heron Nexus, their boutique community Home division situated among the most prestigious neighborhoods in Las Vegas and Henderson. Obsidian by Blue Heron Nexus, expertly integrated into the rolling mountains of Roma Hills in Henderson, offers a curated selection of striking new homes with breathtaking views.

Located in the secure, guard-gated community of Roma Hills, Obsidian homes are defined by their streamlined, minimalist design. Utilizing natural materials like stone, wood, and glass, the homes blend harmoniously with the arid landscape. Obsidian residences are built with energy-efficient technology, environmentally inspired materials, and luxurious amenities.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass pocket doors allow for abundant natural light and sweeping views while dissolving the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living spaces. From Obsidian, residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley, a lush tapestry extending towards the glittering Strip, and the majestic mountains in the distance, evoking a sense of awe and serenity.

Minimalist kitchens in Obsidian homes feature high-end appliances and natural stone accents, providing a warm and welcoming space for cooking, dining, and entertaining. Socialization and relaxation are further enhanced by spacious great rooms, separate sitting and dining areas, luxury wine rooms, and lofts equipped with wet bars and adjacent media rooms.

Primary suites offer a peaceful sanctuary with designated sitting areas, glass pocket doors opening to private balconies, and generously sized bathrooms complete with separate soaking tubs, optional outdoor showers, and ample closet space.

Blue Heron Nexus continues to push the boundaries of contemporary home design with Obsidian. By combining cutting-edge architecture, eco-friendly technology, and luxurious amenities, each home in Obsidian offers an unparalleled living experience for residents seeking both sophistication and harmony with nature.

The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as the breathtaking views, make Obsidian by Blue Heron Nexus a true masterpiece in the realm of upscale residential design.

Limited Homesites remain. Visit the Obsidian show home today and experience the elevated living that exceptional design can offer.