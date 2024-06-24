Exclusive Resorts Takes A-list Travel to the Next Level

Culture, Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature,

Traveling in true luxury doesn’t just mean staying at world-class properties and having a personal butler on call 24/7. Just ask James Henderson, CEO of Exclusive Resorts (exclusiveresorts.com), a members-only vacation club that boasts more than 300 private villas in 75-plus destinations around the world, all available to a select group of just over 4,000 globe-trotters. “For our members—and for us—travel is far more personal,” notes Henderson. “At Exclusive, we don’t just plan vacations. We predict, anticipate and intuit; we get to know the way our members and their families travel so intimately we can craft their stay with barely a hint of direction, expanding horizons, opening doors to new adventures and encouraging friendships.”

That might mean an around-the-world tour by private jet chartered for members with experts from National Geographic; an action-packed expedition to Patagonia; an 11-day Japanese journey through Tokyo, Kyoto and Hakone; or just relaxing at one of the beach, mountain or urban destinations in the club’s portfolio. It’s all available to the club’s members, whom Henderson describes as a mix of young families, multigenerational groups, empty nesters and solo travelers. The ideal candidate for membership? “Someone who appreciates deep, enriching experiences and wants to live a richer, fuller life. Members join because they’re looking for meaningful vacations and experiences that go beyond the routine, aligning with our philosophy that life is too short for ‘should-haves.’ They’re committed to not just one vacation, but investing in a legacy of travel for generations to come.”





