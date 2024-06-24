Search Our Site

Exclusive Resorts Takes A-list Travel to the Next Level

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | June 24, 2024 | Culture, Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature,


Savor stunning Virgin Gorda views and exclusive experiences at Rosewood Little Dix Bay. PHOTO COURTESY OF EXCLUSIVE RESORTS
Savor stunning Virgin Gorda views and exclusive experiences at Rosewood Little Dix Bay.

With meaningful getaways and hyper-personalized service, Exclusive Resorts take a-list travel to the next level.

Among Exclusive Resorts’ premier offerings are stays at Costa Rica’s Peninsula Papagayo PHOTO COURTESY OF EXCLUSIVE RESORTS
Among Exclusive Resorts’ premier offerings are stays at Costa Rica’s Peninsula Papagayo

Traveling in true luxury doesn’t just mean staying at world-class properties and having a personal butler on call 24/7. Just ask James Henderson, CEO of Exclusive Resorts (exclusiveresorts.com), a members-only vacation club that boasts more than 300 private villas in 75-plus destinations around the world, all available to a select group of just over 4,000 globe-trotters. “For our members—and for us—travel is far more personal,” notes Henderson. “At Exclusive, we don’t just plan vacations. We predict, anticipate and intuit; we get to know the way our members and their families travel so intimately we can craft their stay with barely a hint of direction, expanding horizons, opening doors to new adventures and encouraging friendships.”

Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya PHOTO COURTESY OF EXCLUSIVE RESORTS

Real del Mar Beach Club in Punta Mita.

That might mean an around-the-world tour by private jet chartered for members with experts from National Geographic; an action-packed expedition to Patagonia; an 11-day Japanese journey through Tokyo, Kyoto and Hakone; or just relaxing at one of the beach, mountain or urban destinations in the club’s portfolio. It’s all available to the club’s members, whom Henderson describes as a mix of young families, multigenerational groups, empty nesters and solo travelers. The ideal candidate for membership? “Someone who appreciates deep, enriching experiences and wants to live a richer, fuller life. Members join because they’re looking for meaningful vacations and experiences that go beyond the routine, aligning with our philosophy that life is too short for ‘should-haves.’ They’re committed to not just one vacation, but investing in a legacy of travel for generations to come.”


and Real del Mar Beach Club in Punta Mita. PHOTO COURTESY OF EXCLUSIVE RESORTS
Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya


Tags:

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF EXCLUSIVE RESORTS

MLUX Watch Banner