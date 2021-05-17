An Exclusive Interview With the Young and Enterprising Marty Jacobs

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

There are over 60 million anglers in America, and 20 million of them are under the age of 30. Marty Jacobs burst into the angling scene by creating fishing content for younger people on Instagram. Here are his thoughts on the sport and his area of expertise, digital marketing.

Why did you choose fishing content? I’m an avid angler. I’m passionate about the freedom of fishing and how it makes me feel. I’ve been doing it since I was a child, and it always makes me feel good. I was so excited to start posting about the topic online because I could find other people who are as passionate about fishing as I am.

How did you find success on Instagram? I started out mostly by posting fishing products on the site that I thought would help other anglers. While I got a little attention, my content never really took off. So I started following my passion and posting impressive catches and fishing spots. My Instagram blew up, and in just a few days, I got over 27k followers. It was a fantastic feeling and gave me the courage to keep going.

Now you help other businesses with their marketing? I formed Columbia Marketing and Management as an agency to help businesses achieve the level of success I’ve found online. We help them get articles placed in prestigious publications and offer VIP service to our influencers. I love passing on my wisdom to others and helping them live their dreams.

What advice do you have to young entrepreneurs who’d like to follow in your footsteps? Start your social media accounts as soon as possible. There’s no reason to wait! After you’ve found your audience, figure out what type of content they respond to. You might think you have a great idea, but find you have to go back to the drawing board. It’s all part of the process.

Marty Jacobs is one of the top entrepreneurs in the game, and he can’t wait to help more anglers find their callings.