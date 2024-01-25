'Gossip Girl' Star Evan Mock Named Global Ambassador For Maui Jim

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

Gossip Girl star Evan Mock is lending his face to Maui Jim as the new global ambassador for the brand.

And as part of the "Color You Can Feel" campaign, Mock models several sunglasses in vibrant colors.

"Being a part of Maui Jim's campaign is an honor. Being Hawaiian, Maui Jim has been such a big part of my life... It was just around, my grandfather had them, my father had them, that's why the project became interesting to me. 'Color You Can Feel' is not just about sunglasses, it's what you get when you put them on. Colors are vibrating... Watch the sunset and tell me what you feel!" the actor said.

For every pair of glasses sold from the campaign, the brand will also make a donation to support the Maui Strong Fund, following the wildfires of August 2023.

"Embracing the essence of 'Ohana, we are embarking on a transformative journey, fueled by passion and unwavering commitment, to elevate Maui Jim to new heights. With our 'Color You Can Feel' campaign, we are not just redefining eyewear, we are reshaping experiences. Together with Evan, who embodies the essence of Maui Jim's contemporary DNA, we are not just selling sunglasses: we are inviting individuals to see the world through a lens of vibrancy, clarity and emotion," Roberto Vedovotto, ceo of Maui Jim's parent company Kering eyewear said.