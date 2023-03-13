9 Espresso Martini Recipes That Will Put Some Pep In Your Step

By: Amy Rosner, Kat Bein By: Amy Rosner, Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

If you live on planet Earth, you know the famed espresso martini is having a major comeback—and if you didn’t know, you desperately need to spend more time on basic girl Tik Tok.

In honor of National Espresso Martini Day, we've gathered some truly inventive recipes for the classic cocktail.

See also: 7 Must-Try Margarita Recipes That Are So Beyond Basic

From frozen treats to absinthe-laced delights, mezcal martinis and more, this list of electrifying espresso cocktail recipes will jolt you onto the dance floor all night long.

Icelandic Espresso Martini

We connected with Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador and Mixologist Trevor Schneider for his take on the drink that’s going viral. This recipe is very straight forward, for those who want to fall in love with a classic.

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part espresso

½ part simple syrup

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with three espresso beans.

Espresso Martini Icetail

This recipe, also from Reyka Vodka and the brilliant mind of Schneider, puts the espresso martini on ice for a delightful summer treat.

Ingredients:

1 part Reyka Vodka

1 part Chameleon Espresso Coffee Concentrates

2 part simple syrup

3 part water

Directions: Combine all ingredients into an ice cup and place in the freezer. Garnish and enjoy with a wooden spoon.

Midnight Martini

If you’re not a vodka stan, don’t worry! Kick off your night with Bubo’s Midnight Martini made with Absente Absinthe Refined, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, and a shot of espresso. Topped with coffee beans and chocolate shavings, this is the perfect drink to enjoy with loved ones.

Ingredients:

1 shot espresso coffee



1 oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Absente Absinthe Refined

½ oz simple syrup

Directions: Add the espresso, Mr. Black, absinthe and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake. Serve in a chilled coupe glass with espresso beans and shaved semisweet chocolate as optional garnish.

Nolet’s Gin Espresso Martini

As evidenced by the name, this fruity take on the espresso favorite features the deep flavors of Nolet’s gin and a dash of orange bitters, for those who want it.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Nolet’s Silver Gin

1½ oz. fresh espresso

¼ oz. cointreau

¼5 oz. simple syrup

Optional, dash of orange bitters

Coffee bean or orange slice to garnish

Directions: Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice (except bitters). Shake for 10 to 15 seconds, and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a dash of orange bitters, coffee beans, and/or an orange wheel, and enjoy!

Patrón Silver Espresso Martini

This recipe from the good folks at Patrón brings the elevated flavors of its silver tequila to the espresso mix.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Patrón Silver

1½ oz chilled espresso

½ oz Demerara syrup

1 small pinch of sea salt

Directions: Combine Patrón Silver, chilled espresso, pinch of salt and Demerara syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Mezcal Espresso Martini

This twist on the familiar comes from Código 1530, using its artisanal mezcal to create a new depth of flavor for your go-to cocktail. This exact recipe was served to guests at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and it was a major hit!

Ingredients:

1½ oz Código 1530 Mezcal Artesanal

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz explorer cold brew

¼ oz simple syrup

Directions: Add everything to a shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into a martini glass, and garnish with coffee beans.

#NoSleep Martini

From the party animals at Rosa Sky, the rooftop lounge of Miami’s world famous E11even cabaret and nightclub, this espresso martini made with the venue’s in-house brand of vodka will keep you going until way past sunrise.

Ingredients:

2 oz of E11even Vodka

½ oz of Frangelico

½ oz of Disaronno

½ oz of Kahlua

1 oz of fresh black espresso

3 espresso beans for garnish

Directions: Fill a shaker with ice, then add E11even Vodka. Add the fresh black espresso, Kahlua, Disaronno and Frangelico. Cap the shaker and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

Espresso Martini with Honey

Another from Miami, this time a recipe from Sweet Liberty. This calls for Grey Goose or your favorite vodka, some coffee liqueur, amaro and honey, among other things. A pinch of cayenne brings extra spice.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Grey Goose

½ oz. Aberfeldy Scotch

¼ oz. coffee liqueur

¼ oz. amaro

¼ oz. Drambuie

½ oz. honey

1.5 oz. espresso coffee

Pinch of cayenne pepper in shaker

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake, very hard. Fine strain into a glass, garnish with cayenne across half glass.

Espresso Martini with Chocolate

Miami truly never sleeps, so of course they love the espresso martini. One more from Freehold Miami, this time using cold brew concentrate for extra kick.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Tito’s Vodka

2 oz cold brew concentrate

½ oz Italian coffee liqueur

4 dashes of demerara to taste

Valrhona chocolate flakes

Directions: Combine all ingredients with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Valrhona chocolate flakes.