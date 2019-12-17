At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures
Read More

October 29, 2020

Lenny Kravitz on Piano Collab, Quarantine & Rock 'n Roll's Future
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 29, 2020

6 Glamorous November Collaborations You Don't Want To Miss
Read More

October 28, 2020

9 Classy Items That Capture A Black-Tie Aesthetic
Read More

October 28, 2020

Louis Vuitton Reveals Its Second Artycapucines Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability

James Aguiar | November 2, 2020 |

As Ermenegildo Zegna rings in more than a century of style and innovation, the fashion brand pronounces its latest sustainability efforts.

Zegna fall/winter 2020 collection#UseTheExisting Achill Farm Suit from the Ermenegildo Zegna fall/ winter 2020 collection

2020 may be forever solidified in our minds as one of the most challenging years in recent memory. But, amid the chaos, one name and one brand continues to shape future generations with exciting and forward- thinking initiatives that prove 110 years in business can be just the beginning.

In honor of the momentous anniversary, Ermenegildo Zegna used the occasion to simultaneously look inward and outward. With over a century of craftsmanship and skill (with origins as a textile mill and later a clothing manufacturer) Zegna turned to its legacy as a jumping-off point to redefine a new era for the brand. With a trifecta of noteworthy ventures and social media campaigns, this luxury house is not resting on its very well-earned laurels.

Oasi Segna nature reserveThe Oasi Zegna nature reserve

First, Zegna looked to sustainability and the creation of #UseTheExisting, as seen in the fall/winter 2019 collection. Behind the trending hashtags is the idea to work toward a completely upcycled element in all of its pieces moving forward. While this may seem like a lofty idea, Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori explains, “It is our duty as denizens of the world to live responsibly. I want to do it using the creative means I have at my disposal, which extend from the materiality to the fabric-making to the exquisite technicality of tailoring. We can reuse and reinvent the existing, getting progressive fabrics out of discarded ones, translating traditional techniques into innovative lifetime tailoring. This is Zegna’s answer to responsibility, making the dream of zero waste possible.”

The concept of reusing and recycling fabrics paired with the goal of producing less waste has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for some time now, yet few companies have the structure to make it a reality. Zegna, however, has just the right elements in place to succeed. Starting with all phases of the design process, the brand has the ability—from product development to implementation to the final debut on the runway—to control all aspects of the production timeline.

Zegna XXX look fall/winter 2020An Ermenegildo Zegna XXX look from the fall/winter 2020 collection

Lest anyone think these initiatives are trendy or meant to tick a politically correct box, let us be clear: House founder Ermenegildo Zegna had been globally and environmentally conscious long before the term “sustainability” became a buzzword. In the 1930s, the designer planted 500,000 trees with the vision of protecting the space surrounding the company’s headquarters. Today, this magnificent forest is known as Oasi Zegna, and it encompasses nearly 25,000 acres of uninterrupted beauty and splendor.

The forest and its legacy play perfectly into the third aspect of the brand’s busy anniversary year. The successful #WHATMAKESAMAN campaign has been exploring the very idea of modern masculinity: By identifying people who care deeply about the earth, sustainability and a new way of looking at consumerism, Zegna will plant a tree in your name within the Oasi Zegna forest to support the ongoing reforestation project. Participants will also receive a small piece of seeded paper, which can later be planted in their own corner of the world.

While the term #UseTheExisting may seem nouveau or counterintuitive in the new-obsessed world of luxury fashion, it is this type of innovation and commitment to a better future that will ensure the existence of Zegna for the century to come.

Tags: sustainable fashion

Photography by: Forest photo William Daniels; loom photo Dominic Nahr; all photos courtesy of Ermenegildo Zegna

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: