Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

Phebe Wahl | February 11, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Blanket your home with posh prints from across the pond.
Blanket your home with posh prints from across the pond. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Fans of British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu and his eponymous label can now festoon their abode in his iconic floral prints. The Erdem home collection recently debuted with a selection of floral blankets and will soon expand to include tabletop pieces created in collaboration with Thomas Goode, the esteemed Mayfair-based purveyor of fine tableware to royal households and like-minded tastemakers. “Interiors has always been something I’ve been intrigued by, whether it’s wallpaper or porcelain or a beautiful blanket,” shares Moralioglu. “Whether it’s something you throw over your bed or the sofa, it’s not so much about it going with something, but rather it being an object to keep, treasure and pass on.” We expect the hot house collection to sprout up in the cottages of the cognoscenti and Insta feeds everywhere this spring. net-a-porter.com

Tags: home decor

Photography by: Photo courtesy of brand

