See More
December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

See More
December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020
Read More

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures

See More
December 7, 2020

Modern Man's Guide To Whiskey
Read More

December 4, 2020

5 Must-Try Holiday Desserts from Vegas Chefs
Read More

November 25, 2020

Find Out How Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Is Keeping Our Bartenders Pouring

See More
November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

See More
December 4, 2020

Fashion Week Went Virtual This Year—Here's How It Went
Read More

November 24, 2020

7 New Women's Loungewear Collection Launches
Read More

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
Art World Legend Emmanuel Perrotin Shares His Curated View

Phebe Wahl | December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle

An art star who burns as brightly as the megawatt artists he represents, Emmanuel Perrotin founded his first gallery at the mere age of 21. Now, Perrotin oversees an empire of galleries in Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai—making for an awe-inspiring total of 76,500 square feet of space dedicated to showcasing the work of modern masters like Daniel Arsham, Maurizio Cattelan, Otani Workshop and Takashi Murakami. Emmanuel Perrotin

Emmanuel Perrotin

We asked the Paris-based visionary to paint a picture of his many passions—and sketch his forecast for the future.

What’s your favorite drink? Perrier-Jouët has always been an incredibly exciting, innovative Champagne brand. Utilizing grapes from the Avize and Cramant vineyards in the Champagne region—vineyards that still produce today, nearly 200 years later—the French house was the first to examine the virtue of delicate chardonnay grapes. It is also a pioneer in how it embraces cultural projects and collaborates with contemporary artists, and I consider it an essential actor within France’s artistic legacy. Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

A bottle of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque 2008

What currently inspires you? After nearly three decades, I can say that my answer remains the same: my artists, my colleagues and the adventures that we embark on together. On Oct. 24 and 25 we held WANTED!, an adventure for contemporary art in the emptied nave of the Grand Palais! This project was an absolute dream. There was no VIP entrance, no price list; everything was free for the first one to find it. It is projects like this that continue to fuel me.

When did your love of art first spark? I have always loved art. I opened my first gallery at 21 in my own apartment in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris. I slept on the sofa and shared the space with Hedi Slimane. However, it began well before that. I still remember, as a child, that my parents would collect museum posters and decorate our home with these souvenirs from Europe’s most grand institutions. Today, that has still informed the way I approach my gallery: I firmly believe everyone should be able to leave my spaces with something that they can afford, whether that is a postcard or a museum installation.

What is your favorite shoe at the moment? I’m always astonished by what Daniel Arsham concocts with Dior. That partnership is absolute magic. I love the new B23 canvas high-top sneakers.Dior homme pap summer 2020

Dior Homme B23 Daniel Arsham high-top sneaker in newspaper print

What are you reading right now? I am especially excited about John Henderson’s new monograph, which was just published and is an expansive introduction to his rigorous painting practice.

What is your favorite gift? My fantastically talented wife just collaborated on a jewelry line with Sibylle von Münster. There’s such thoughtful attention to material present throughout the collection while the forms are startlingly delicate and elegant. They are available at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche.Sparkling Fragments

Sibylle von Münster x Lorena Vergani Sparkling Fragments Noor bracelet

Has this year shifted your perspective on how you approach your business? In what ways? Perrotin Viewing Salon has been in our pipeline for a while now and I envision it as a long-term initiative for the gallery. I am excited that Viewing Salon will continue to offer our artists an opportunity to create more editorialized, extremely focused exhibitions, and it is my hope that our platform will allow a deeper connection, especially within our local communities.

How do you hope this challenging year will transform the art world? In the beginning of my career, everything was a tactile experience. I still remember waiting for my fax machine to warm up so that I could receive a handwritten note from Takashi Murakami. A virtual experience, for me, will never be able to recreate the transcendental experience of entering a museum. That feeling is entirely singular. But, in a way, it offers something different and quite unique. We all must embrace flexibility and dynamism, and I don’t think there’s any going back to the old ways. Yet, we must not abandon them either.

Photography by: Portrait by Claire Dorn/Courtesy of Perrotin; all other photos courtesy of brands

