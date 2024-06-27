Elton John Is Auctioning Iconic Looks To Support His AIDS Foundation

People, Style & Beauty,

As June nears its end, what better way to commemorate Pride Month than securing a legendary memento of fashion history from none other than Elton John?

The “Rocket Man Resale,” a partnership between the singer and eBay for Charity, will allow buyers and collectors to purchase iconic attire and accessories from the music legend’s closet with 100% of the profits set to benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

With items ranging from designer jackets and robes to affordable concert tees and hats, the 10-day online auction offers the public a chance to own John’s pre-loved fashion while aiding the effort to curb LGBTQ+ stigma.

In addition to John’s wardrobe contributions, pieces from Donatella Versace, Andy Cohen, Betsey Johnson and more are also available.

The auction will be conducted through eBay, which has made significant efforts to champion the circular economy in recent years. eBay for Charity, an initiative by the platform to connect buyers with their charities of choice, allows eBay community members to donate sales proceeds or add donations when buying or selling in the U.S. and abroad.

To kick off the virtual auction, Steven Sanchez and Emma Rogue will host a live-streamed shopping event Thursday, June 27, on the eBay app at 1:10 p.m. ET, with appearances by David Furnish and John himself. For those interested in browsing in person, a brick-and-mortar shopping experience will be offered in New York City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The entirety of the proceeds garnered from this auction will be donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Established in 1992, the foundation is dedicated to addressing and destigmatizing the AIDS epidemic and remains one of the leading and most influential global AIDS organizations.

More information about the Elton John AIDS Foundation can be found at eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org. Make sure to browse the resale collection at eBay.com to collect a piece of pop culture memorabilia that gives back to a greater cause.