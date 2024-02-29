Sir Elton John Collection Earns Over $20M At Christie's Auction

By: Fiona Good-Sirota By: Fiona Good-Sirota | | Culture, Celebrity,

An auctioned album outtake of Sir Elton John, photographed by Terry O’Neill

On Wednesday, February 28, The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road came to a close at Christie’s, auctioning more than 900 items from Sir Elton John’s private collection​​—including photography, artwork, jewelry, clothing and furnishings from his recently sold Atlanta penthouse.

With highly coveted items up for grabs like Banksy’s Flower Thrower Triptych, a diamond Chopard pendant-necklace and a Louis Vuitton travel shoe trunk by artist and fashion designer Stephen Sprouse, the collection garnered more than $20.5 million, accumulated through eight sales—each containing a unique collection of hand-curated items that provide an unprecedented glimpse into the star’s inner life with his husband, David Furnish, and his lifelong connection to the city of Atlanta.

Banksy’s 'Flower Thrower Triptych,’ auctioned by Christie’s for $1.9 million

“The collection was assembled over 30 years in an American city that meant so much to Elton John and his family,” says Bonnie Brennan, president of Christie’s. “Beyond including artistic and personal treasures, the sale cemented the cultural legacy of one of the world’s most iconic figures. It was an absolute privilege to present these objects to the thousands of fans and collectors who visited our galleries, enabling us to celebrate both Elton John’s exceptional eye as a collector and the vibrant chapter Atlanta played in his life.”

Sir Elton John’s former Peachtree Road Atlanta penthouse

As a testament to Sir Elton John’s distinguished eye and worldwide adoration, the collection caught the attention of fans from more than 60 countries, bringing more than 9,000 guests to Christie’s Rockefeller Center exhibitions, over 450,000 followers to virtual sales and upward of 1 million viewers to Christie’s livestream auction.

On opening night, Sir Elton John’s leopard-print dial Rolex Daytona wristwatch, silver leather tall platform boots, Bently Continental and signed Cartier Paris tank Mormale were auctioned—totaling more than $8 million. At the day sale, artwork—including paintings by Robert Mapplethorpe, Todd Murphy, Dale Chihuly and Hiroshi Sugimoto—sold, surpassing $6.4 million.

A portrait of Sir Elton John by Todd Murphy auctioned in the collection

Through six online sales, garnering more than $6.1 million, items like Steven Meisel’s photograph Untitled II, Radcliffe Bailey’s painting Pinnin Leaves, a diamond ‘Santos’ Cartier wristwatch in platinum and a photograph from Irving Penn titled Rock Groups were auctioned.

Irving Penn’s auctioned 'Rock Groups’ photograph

“It was thrilling to witness the depth of competitive bidding on the wide range of photographs from early modernist works to cherished celebrity portraits to the icons of fashion and style that graced Elton and David’s beloved Atlanta home,” says Darius Himes, deputy chairman and international head of photographs at Christie’s.

