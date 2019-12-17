At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate

Michele Sullivan | March 30, 2021 | Home & Real Estate People Sponsored Post

Michele Sullivan specializes in ultra-luxury home sales in Las Vegas. Her expertise focuses on the most sought-after neighborhoods in town, such as The Ridges and Summit, as well as the city's luxury high rises including The Waldorf Astoria and Veer Towers.

Catering to celebrities, high-profile and high-net-worth clients, Michele strives to provide a real estate experience that cannot be matched by her competitors, and her successful efforts have consistently placed her as the #1 agent in her office at Berkshire Hathaway.

Michele knows the importance of utilizing cutting-edge technology, videos and strategies to help grow social media platforms, and she has been able to showcase her luxury properties in an exciting new light. Since focusing on expanding her audience on social media, Michele has seen exponential growth in user engagement and activity on her posts, giving her a leg up when it comes to attracting the attention of new clients.

Being ahead of the curve is important to Michele, as she understands the aggressive nature of luxury real estate in Las Vegas. However, she continues to remain extremely passionate and determined to accomplish her long-term goals while growing her business and regularly closing deals to ensure her clients' dreams become a reality.

Tags: real estate las vegas real estate luxury real estate luxury homes of las vegas luxury homes

Photography by:

