Everything You Need to Know About Electric Daisy Carnival 2024

By Julia Cassone By Julia Cassone | | Culture Feature Parties Events Guide Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Art Entertainment List - Entertainment Music Hotels For A Staycation Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat Guides Play Hotel

An unforgettable weekend of music, light and whimsy awaits at the Electric Daisy Carnival, returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 17 to 19. Here’s everything you need to know about this three-day festival.

PHOTO BY MARC VAN DER AA FOR INSOMNIAC EVENTS

The Basics

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is a three-day adventure for attendees 18 and over from May 17 to 19 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The festivities start with a ceremony on May 17 and continue through the night until 5:30 a.m., followed two more days of light, color and sound. Participants can embrace the theme of this year's event, #kineticCIRCLE, symbolizing life's cyclical nature. With over 500,000 attendees, EDC offers a vibrant and memorable experience for all who join the celebration.

Security

Attendees entering the festival can expect a TSA-style search process, including emptying pockets and bags. Acceptable items to bring into the festival include totems, glow sticks, hula hoops, reusable water bottles and fanny packs, among other a long list of other items that can be found here. Newcomers to the festival scene or those who prefer to travel light can take advantage of lockers at a daily rate of $30 or $100 for all three days. Once you are in, re-entry is not allowed.

PHOTO BY SCOTT HUTCHINSON FOR INSOMNIAC EVENTS



Lineup

This year’s headliners include Tiësto, David Guetta, John Summit, Fisher, Kaskade, Diplo, Dom Dolla, Deadmau5, Illenium and Peggy Gou, among others. You can see and hear these artists throughout the festival’s nine stages—ART CARS, bionicJUNGLE, stereoBLOOM, quantumVALLEY, wasteLAND, bassPOD, neonGARDEN, circuitGROUNDS, cosmicMEADOW, and the legendary kineticFIELD. Click here for a complete list of performers.

PHOTO BY IVAN MENESES FOR INSOMNIAC EVENTS



Merch

If you overlook a piece of your look before heading to EDC, don't fret! iHeartRaves has your back. Opening May 15, its yearly pop-up shop will be in the Luxor Hotel, offering a whopping 10,000 square feet of last-minute rave essentials.

Accommodations

Stay on-site at Camp EDC or enjoy luxurious accommodations at the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will become Hotel EDC from May 17 to 19. Expect exclusive parties, wellness engagements, limited-edition merch and much more.

PHOTO BY SKYLER GREENE FOR INSOMNIAC EVENTS



Follow Along

Follow @edc_lasvegas on Instagram to stay informed about all the latest happenings at the festival.