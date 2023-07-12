Italian Company Edra Pushes The Boundaries Of Design

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate HBCM Home HBCM Profiles HBAT Profiles HBBO Profiles HBCA Profiles HBCH Profiles HBMI Profiles HBNY Profiles HBSC Profiles HBTX Profiles HBDC Profiles

Form meets function as the Italian innovation of Edra continues to take shape.



Margherita armchairs at Positano’s Hotel Villa Franca

The visionaries at Italian design company Edra have cultivated a reputation for pushing the boundaries of design, blending form and function in captivating ways. At the core of Edra’s creations is Gellyfoam®, a special foam that combines comfort, durability and innovation.



Edra crafted a custom sofa for this Sanlorenzo yacht.



On the Rocks sofa and Brasilia table at the hotel.



A villa in Sardinia that is appointed with Edra selects.

This unique material allows its designs to transcend conventional boundaries, resulting in spectacular spaces ranging from seaside retreats to yachts. Edra’s portfolio includes an array of seating options, sofas, beds and accessories, each designed with the utmost care and precision.



A’mare chairs at Hotel Villa Franca

Whether it’s the On The Rocks or Standard sofas, each of Edra’s designs challenge conventional expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design.



Sherazade sofas on the yacht.



Ella chairs in the hotel bar



Miraggio mirror in the Sardinia space



On the Rocks sofa, also in the Sardinia home