Producer and DJ Mau P

EDC Las Vegas 2023 gathers a talented set of music artists, DJs and producers to entertain audiences. Producer and DJ Mau P speaks on his budding global influence on the house music scene and his connection to Insomniac events.

Q: Congratulations on securing your EDC Las Vegas set. How was your relationship with Insomniac established and how has it grown?

A: [With] the Insomniac label it's way more than just a song you're releasing; they give you the whole sport of live shows. At first, they didn't want me to do a solo release because I just released one song.

At first, [Insomniac only considered] collabs…then they saw me do the shows for them and saw in the crowds that I would win. My management kept the conversation going with them, and they kept seeing my name pop up more and more.

I’m so appreciative that they took a leap of faith to give me a solo release, just me on there. We have a good connection with the label manager [and] everyone on the team. It feels more like a family…so that's amazing.

Q: How do you feel that your sound has progressed since your first hit up until now?

A: It's sort of techno-ish, but it's approachable. My first hit, “Drugs in Amsterdam,” [is] tech-house, but then it's dark, but sounds like a party. So that's what I'm going for.

Basically, every song, like “Gimme that Bounce,” also has a grimy sound. The pace is kind of dark, but if you listen to the whole song, it's a party anthem; it goes off!

I don't want to necessarily please everybody because [my first hit was] just me having fun…[I aim] to make as many people happy with my music as possible. I found out [how] to do that, so that's how I've been navigating through music as a producer.

Q: Can you share the creation process of your new track, “Your Mind Is Dirty,” from ideation to the release?

A: I remember I was on the plane just working on a new idea for 10 minutes because the flight was [only] one hour. I was [developing] five ideas [for] 10 minutes [each]...Then after the flight, at home, see if there's anything in one of those five ideas.

One of those was “Your Mind Is Dirty.” I just had a rough sketch; there were no vocals, but I had a synth lead and notes.

I decided to start playing it to see the reaction I got and every show was so insane. I focused on making it sound [even better to] release it after. It's [gained] a lot of popularity.

Q: Would you ever consider dropping an album or will you stay more with releasing singles?

A: Definitely singles…maybe an album is more for…the sort of artistic musicians that want to showcase a whole journey through their sound. All those songs are in the order exactly how they want it; every song flows into one another.

I'm more driven by seeing songs at the shows and seeing what works there and then [releasing] music that a lot of people are after. For example, with “Your Mind Is Dirty,” we just had to release that because so many people asked for it and the same with “Gimme that Bounce.”

Q: What's the most exciting portion of the recognition you receive for your music?

A: I get to do my shows and people buy tickets. It’s still super weird to me that [so many] people come to the club, pay and meet up to see me play.

I'm just some guy who made these songs and I'm playing music for [them]. That's the coolest part for me.

Q: How has it been performing at clubs here in Las Vegas?

A: The last show I did was at Marquee, the library area, where they book house DJs. Last time it was so busy that they [invited] me [to DJ] again this EDC week.

Today, I'm playing at Tao Beach with Fisher. [My team] just did soundcheck and said it's the coolest thing they've ever seen, so I'm hyped for it.

Q: Are you planning on playing in Las Vegas more often?

A: Oh, yeah, for sure. The house community here is growing so well. It's a VIP-driven crowd…which is a fun challenge.

Q: How has your versatility increased for different types of audiences?

A: Last month, we did two weeks of college shows with just kids that were there for the gimmicks and they would leave after [my biggest hits.] Throughout those two weeks, I had to keep changing my set.

In the end, I had [about] 10 playlists for the college show that each time I would filter to see what works. I had it down at the last show and then it was over.

The same night I played the last college show, I also had a show in a club for people who bought a ticket for me. My whole set was different from before, so it keeps evolving every day.

Q: What is the most important thing to you regarding your musical journey?

I started the whole music project because I've wanted to play five or eight-hour sets in sweaty clubs and have everybody forget about whatever they're doing in their normal life. Just let go and party with me for a few hours.

I didn't start this because I knew that some [of my] songs would be hits and I was going to [make] a lot more money; I had no idea. I don't want it to turn into a commercial [type] of thing but I do want to make a lot of people happy. I just started to find a balance between those two worlds.

Q: How do you balance traveling and touring with taking care of yourself with such a demanding schedule?

A: I used to go to the gym about four times a week when I was in Amsterdam and now it's so hard to go to the gym. [I] get to the hotel and [I] have a few hours, so [I] either sleep before the show and have enough time to eat, or I'm trying to push myself that whenever I arrive at a hotel, I go straight to the gym. it's not working just yet *laughs* I'm still trying.

Q: That's pretty ambitious. Aren’t you so tired after long flights?

A: I know but then you have [the workout] over with; it's out of your head. You feel great after, too, so it'll help [with] jet lag. I will try implementing it because I’d like to take that step.

Q: What other Insomniac events have you performed at?

A: Beyond Wonderland… I did Night Trip, too. They now have a new venue, Day Trip [for] daytime parties. Not only do they do a great job, it's a lot of fun doing shows with [Insomniac] because we keep building in every city.

EDC Las Vegas festival grounds

Q: What is your main goal or intention for your EDC Las Vegas audience?

A: I feel like my approach for the EDC set is to draw people [in] that [don't] really know me yet, haven't seen a full setup yet or [only] listen to old sets on SoundCloud…I'm playing a lot of my own songs that are staples in this set.

It’s one hour [long] and about 15 songs, which is super difficult to squeeze everything in. The other day I played for five hours and [didn't] look at the time, I just [kept] on going. But [at EDC] there's a clock on the DJ booth ticking.

It's almost like Tetris; you play that song and then you can fit in that one and that one, then at one point it will be full. It's definitely [challenging], but I'm prepared.