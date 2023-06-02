eBay Announces Authentication For Streetwear

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

eBay will now authenticate streetwear for sale on its platform.

Eligible brands include Supreme, Aimé Leon Dore, BAPE, Fear of God, KITH, Off-White, Palace, Stone Island, and Vetements. New and pre-owned pieces sold from $200-plus will receive the authenticity guarantee.

"eBay has pieces from nearly every notable streetwear drop that's ever happened—whether in 1993 or 2023," said Garry Thaniel, Global GM of Sneakers and Streetwear at eBay. "We've heard loud and clear from our enthusiast community that they want to be able to come to eBay to buy and sell apparel in the same seamless way that they can sneakers. With the launch of Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear, we're delivering on that ask."

eBay plans to expand its authenticity guarantee on streetwear to brands such as Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, Burberry, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Chrome Hearts, Comme des Garçons, Dior, Eric Emanuel, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, Nike, OVO, Palm Angels, Prada, Rhude, Versace and Visvim by the end of September.

Streetwear is the sixth category where eBay offers authentication. The others are sneakers, handbags, watches, jewelry and trading cars.