eBay Auctions Sneaker Icon Joy Claire's Personal Collection For Women's History Month

If the best way to know someone is to walk a mile in their shoes, prepare to step up to the path of a legend.

Online retailer eBay is set to celebrate Women's History Month by launching a unique sneaker drop. "From The Collection: Joy Claire" offers sneaker enthusiasts the chance to own rare and coveted pairs from an industry trailblazer's closet.

Joy Claire has achieved much in her career, iconic for her influence and importance toward equalizing the male-dominated sneaker world. She was Undefeated's first female employee and developed the first female-designed skate shoe partnership at Supra.

To commemorate her contributions to the sneaker world, eBay will auction 50 pairs of shoes representing some of her most legendary pieces, and it launches on Wednesday, March 8, on International Women's Day.

The sneaker drop includes a variety of rare and sought-after styles from Joy Claire's closet, including NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terras from Drake's personal collection, first-run Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97s in a Pelican Case, and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Vulcanized Hi Off-Whites. Additionally, there will be a pair of 2012 custom Python Jordan 4s created especially for Joy by the Shoe Surgeon; the very shoes which sparked an entire industry of custom Jordans.

The collection will be available for bidding for just 10 days (meaning it will close on Friday, March 17), and every pair listed will have a starting price of just 99 cents. All proceeds from the sneaker sale will go to The Downtown Women's Center in support of women experiencing homelessness.

"Every sneaker tells a story, and the pairs in this collection commemorate breaking down barriers and insisting on better representation within sneaker culture," Claire says in a press release. "I’m partnering with eBay to bring this sneaker history to their passionate community, while raising money for a cause that inspires me and supports women around the world."

Since the launch of eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, millions of sneakers have been authenticated globally on eBay. All eligible sneakers in Joy's collection are also backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, which offers vetting and verification of select sneakers bought on the marketplace by a team of industry experts.

"From The Collection: Joy Claire" follows eBay's inaugural installment, which brought more than 50 pairs of sneakers from designer Heron Preston's personal collection to eBay shoppers, including the first-ever Yeezy 750s.

According to Charis Marquez, Global VP of Fashion at eBay, "Celebrating women in the sneaker world is critical to ensuring more representation, and the industry wouldn’t be where it is without Joy’s contributions. As the ultimate destination for female sneakerheads to find the styles they want in the sizes they need, we’re committed to elevating the voices and spotlighting the influence of women in an underrepresented industry."

To participate in the sneaker drop and bid on the collection, visit ebay.com/joyclaire. For more information and news on all things eBay sneakers, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter, and be sure to check the auction link when it's live at ebay.com, starting at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, March 8.