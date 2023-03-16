By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Events Holiday Guide List - Restaurants Restaurants

La Mona Rosa pinole pancakes brunch

Easter brunch in Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity to bust out the pastels, turn up the frills and sip on a mimosa or two. From special Easter menus to the perfect brunch atmospheres, check out these top spots for Easter brunch this year in Las Vegas to celebrate resurrection day, visit the Easter bunny and feast on your favorite breakfast dishes.

Easter eggs from Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse

Tivoli Village| Website

Enjoy delicious brunch plates from Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse located at Tivoli Village on the west side of town and at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. With breakfast plates like shortrib hash, quiche and steak frites appetites are .

Garden Table

Garden Table with smoked salmon bagel tower and various brunch plates

Bellagio Las Vegas | Website

Enjoy a breakfast feast provided by Sadelle's at the Garden Table at Bellagio Las Vegas. The natural-light-flooded dining experience is set amidst garden views and offers sticky buns, smoked salmon bagel towers, caviar bites and more. Walk off the satisfying afterwards while perusing the latest from the Bellagio design and horticulture teams.

Gospel Brunch

Breakfast plate with bloody mary at Gospel Brunch at House of Blues

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay | Website

Get the gospel in while enjoying brunch buffet-style at House of Blues inside of Mandalay Bay. Praise, worship and feast with this special event that takes place on select Sundays throughout the year.

Kassi Beach House

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Website

The perfect photo opps and bottomless rosé make Kassi Beach House the ideal Easter brunch destination. Located at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, this dining establishment has a brunch menu worth returning to over and over again.

The ricotta pancakes are a must and if octopus is your thing be sure to try the grilled octopus appetizer. The soppressata pizza at Kassi Beach House combines honey, mozzarella and chili with cured ham for a salty yet slightly sweet taste with just a small hint of heat with other outstanding pizza preparations to choose from.

Lakeside

Lakeside dining area at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas | Website

Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas hosts Easter jazz brunch on April 9 from 10AM to 3PM. Perched aside the Lake of Dreams, guests can enjoy live jazz, the seafood buffet, various brunch specialties and dessert.

La Mona Rosa

Brunch toast with various cocktails and dishes

Downtown Las Vegas | Website

This downtown spot boasts in-house fresh tortillas and sauces. This artsy eatery focuses on creating a whole mood with displays to observe, music to dance to and flavors to bring the most out of each dining experience.

Lavo Endless Brunch

Endless brunch at Lavo

The Palazzo | Website

An over-the-top sensational brunch is served at Lavo on Saturdays and Sundays. The party people unite at Lavo endless brunch for nightclub level energy during the day.

Marche Bacchus French Bistro

Lakeside Center in Desert Shores | Website

The lakeside patio at Marche Bacchus is complete with mimosas, flowers and a beautiful view for the most picturesque Easter brunch experience. Crab or smoked salmon eggs benedict and orange juice followed by a hot espresso make this brunch as tasty as it is scenic.

Paradise Cafe

Mirage Paradise Cafe breakfast sandwich

The Mirage | Website

Poolside brunch at Paradise Cafe inside of The Mirage offers sunshine rays and eggs sunny-side-up along with an array of food and beverage offerings. A soft bagel breakfast sandwich of scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, arugula and a roasted tomato aioli accompanied by breakfast potatoes as shown above. Sip on refreshing cocktails including the cucumber breeze, cherry limeade or stick with champagne to enhance your poolside brunch experience.

Sadelle's

Sadelle's French toast with berries

Bellagio Las Vegas | Website

Sadelle's at Bellagio Las Vegas is quite the setting for brunch photos. The egg robin blue and white color scheme fit perfectly with Easter looks with pastel colors. Enjoy an eggs benedict, steak & eggs or garden omelet while enjoying the very spring-forward ambiance at Sadelle's.

Veranda

Easter bunny dessert Veranda

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas | Website

Easter Brunch at Veranda takes place from 9AM to 3PM with appearances from the Easter bunny throughout. Ample food selections are available including French bread pudding, shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros, avocado toast and more. A vegan menu is also available as well as a dessert station with Easter sweets.

Whether you observe Easter as a religious holiday or just love the pastels, bunnies and sweets associated with it, enjoy brunch at one of these establishments. Make a reservation and get ready for Easter brunch in Las Vegas.