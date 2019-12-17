At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

3 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in Las Vegas This Year

Bella Gil | April 9, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Here's our list of some of the best things to do on Earth Day 2021 in Las Vegas, including outdoor activities for kids and the whole family.

pexels-pixabay-50686.jpg

1. Downtown Summerlin Earth Day Celebrations

Stroll on down to Downtown Summerlin this Earth Day for a chance to interact with the oversized globe mural, a representation of planet earth. Thinking about starting your own compost bin or using fewer plastics? Take a pledge and scribble down your “Earth-loving promise,” on a sticky note and add it to the mural for all to see. In accordance with giving back to our planet, Downtown Summerlin will also be getting a new “Pollinator Garden,” filled to the brim with plants perfect for our natural pollinators to stop in and assist with their natural migration and pollination patterns. 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

2. Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat

Experience the beauty of nature firsthand this year at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. Bottlenose dolphins, white tigers, white lions and leopards greet you throughout the garden and invite you to learn more about their ecosystems and conservation efforts. Opt for one of the special packages, which include enticing activities like a meet-and-greet with the dolphins or partaking in a soothing yoga session. The opportunities are endless to show your appreciation to the surrounding environs and its inhabitants. The Mirage

3. Neon & Nature Tour

Take your dating life to great new heights by booking the new Neon & Nature tour from Maverick Helicopters. The 2 ½-hour excursion begins with complimentary limousine service to and from hotels within 5 miles of the Strip. You’ll then take flight from the Las Vegas Strip Terminal to enjoy incredible views of the Mojave Desert’s Red Rock Canyon. To truly soak in the surroundings, your helicopter will land for a Champagne toast 2,900 feet above the city—a photo-worthy moment for you and your partner. Finally, get a bird’s-eye view of Vegas’ most luxurious homes and golf courses before soaring over the Strip’s most iconic properties, from the Bellagio to Caesars Palace. Opt for the Neon & Nature Sunset package to enjoy extended landing time as the sun fades over the desert.


Tags: activities vegas activities helicopter tours mojave desert nature activity outdoor earth day gardens downtown summerlin activties

Photography by: Photo by Paul IJsendoorn from Pexels

