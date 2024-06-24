Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Lifestyle Feature, Features, Featured, Entertainment, Music,

For the first time, The Eagles will perform at the Sphere on weekends between Sept. 20 to Dec. 14, making them the fourth band ever to have a residency at the esteemed Las Vegas venue.

PHOTO BY MARK TEPSIC

Over the course of a multi-decade career, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, won six Grammys, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1968 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. They garnered chart-topping singles and No.1 albums thanks to hits like “Hotel California” and “Desperado.”

Still, even with decades of shows under their belt, performing at the Sphere will be unlike anything the Eagles have done in their 50-plus years career. The state-of-the-art venue—which has already stirred up warranted buzz thanks to residencies from U2, Dead & Company and Phish—immerses concertgoers in the world’s highest-resolution LED display. It wraps up, over and around the audience for a high-tech, one-of-a-kind concert. The Sphere is also equipped with an audio system called Sphere Immersive Sound, which precisely delivers audio to each attendee.

You can also make the concert weekend a seamless experience by booking the Vibee Hotel & Experience package. The official partner for the Eagles Sphere residency, the package includes priority entry, commemorative keepsakes and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only hotel with direct access into the venue.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $175 each on the Eagles website. If you’re looking for a VIP experience, be sure to secure passes quickly. There are a limited number for each show.

See the full list of dates below:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

