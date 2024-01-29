Dwyane Wade Rocks Versace Shades In Latest Men's Campaign

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Want to cop some championship style? Versace just dropped its latest eyewear campaign, and retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade takes center court and goes hard in the paint.

The Hall of Famer who helped bring the Miami Heat to astounding heights is showcasing three suave styles from Versace’s Men’s collection lineup, and while wearing these looks won’t make you a better ball player, they will give you timeless character.

“I’m proud to be part of the Versace family, and I’m excited to launch my second eyewear collection with a campaign that’s personal and meaningful,” Wade is quoted in the official press release. “Completing your look is all about the details, and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch.”

The series includes three looks, starting with the VE4464s. The flat-top, rectangular sunnies are made from recycled acetate and include metal hinges on the temples with the Italian brand’s Medusa head signature. Those shades comes in Havana red with a black top and Havana blue with a black top, both with dark gray lenses.

Next are the VE4465s, which boast a narrow rectangular shape with metal wraparound Medusa head plaque decoration and double-layer construction in recycled acetate. That look comes in an eye-catching black-and-white design with dark gray lenses.

Finally, the VE3354s are squared with color-contrasting recycled acetate and Medusa head plaques on the wraparound hinges. Those are available in black and blue colorways.

All in all, you can’t lose with any of the styles. Check images from the campaign below, learn more at versace.com, and shop these looks at EssilorLuxottica retail and wholesale stores, including Sunglass Hut and Lenscrafters.