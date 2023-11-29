Your Inside Look at The New Durango Casino & Resort

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Travel, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Restaurants, Travel & Recreation, Eat, Stay, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Cocktails, New Restaurants, Hotel Resto, Date Place, Hotel Amenities,

By Allison Mitchell

Station Casinos is adding its seventh property to the Las Vegas market with the debut of Durango Casino & Resort. Here’s your insider’s look in anticipation of its Dec. 5 opening.

A look inside Bel-Aire Lounge by Clique Hospitality at the new Durango Casino & Resort; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

THE BRAND

With six properties strewn across Las Vegas—highlighted by Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa; Green Valley Ranch Resort, Casino & Spa; and Palace Station—Station Casinos is adding lucky number seven to its roster. Enter Durango Casino & Resort, a 200-room luxury property where Interstate 215 and Durango Drive meet, set to open on Dec. 5. Founded by Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta Jr. in 1976, Station Casinos is a family-owned and -operated hotel and casino empire based in Summerlin South that continues to invest in elevating the Las Vegas gaming and hospitality markets.

THE ACCOMMODATIONS

Designed by Dallas’ Looney & Associates, Durango’s rooms and suites reflect the property’s desert locale with warm neutral tones, rich textures and well-appointed finishes. Each room offers visitors either Strip or mountain views, and suites are powered by a Crestron tablet that allows the user to command everything from the lighting and music to drapery and housekeeping. Suites also offer butler service, ensuring your stay is personal and posh, plus in-mirror televisions, private balconies (in select rooms) and stunning custom furnishings.

A peek inside the Resort King City View room at Durango Casino & Resort; PHOTO COURTESY OF DURANGO CASINO & RESORT

THE DINING

Durango will be home to 15 new dining concepts, including Clique Hospitality’s Bel-Aire Lounge and Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant—where speakeasy Wax Rabbit will be concealed. Lettuce Entertain You will debut Summer House, a Californiacool restaurant; Fine Entertainment will offer The George Sportsmen’s Lounge; and Eat Your Heart Out will bring myriad culinary genres together in an eclectic food hall setting. And what’s a Las Vegas resort without a steakhouse? Chefs Frankie Gorriceta and Daniel Ye will answer that call with Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish, a modern take on the American model brimming with wagyu cuts and USDA prime meats dryaged exclusively for the restaurant. Don’t miss the restaurant’s tableside grilled wagyu flights featuring Hokkaido snow wagyu, Kobe beef and the rare A5 olive wagyu. Seafood lovers will love that Durango will also be home to Oyster Bar, a drinking and dining spot reminiscent of Palace Station’s world-famous concept. To beat the summer heat, Durango offers Bel-Aire Backyard, a VIP poolside paradise featuring private cabanas, sprawling daybeds and a well-stocked bar and dining menu.

The patio at Summer House; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

The Blue Blossom cocktail at Bel-Aire Lounge; PHOTO BY JOE JANET

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant’s charred octopus; PHOTO BY JOE JANET

Clique Hospitality’s Wax Rabbit cocktail lounge will be hidden within Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant. PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

THE TAKEAWAY

Station Casinos has already proved its dominance off the Strip, and Durango promises to be one of its most exciting entries yet. Mark your calendar for its grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and let the staycation begin. Click here to book a reservation.