Dua Lipa Is A Dark And Sultry Mood At The 2024 Met Gala

Chart-topping singer and fashionable favorite Dua Lipa channeled her “Cold Heart” queen of darkness side at this year’s Met Gala.

The “Levitating” hit-maker walked alongside Marc Jacobs and his husband Charly Defrancesco and was dressed in a black ensemble dripping with romantic lace and a dramatic feather cape. It was one of the evening’s edgier looks, hugging her curves and showing lots of skin.

The evening’s theme was “Garden of Time, inspired by the Met’s new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion.” No doubt Lipa can't wait to get into the party and "Dance The Night Away."