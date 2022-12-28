10 Non-Alcoholic Spirits You Must Try For Dry January

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

December is a month of indulgence and partying. Although simple things make us happy, drinking and eating can get a little out of control during this time because there are so many things to celebrate, especially the end of the year. That is why Dry January has become a popular movement. People just want to detox from all the alcohol drinking as they begin the new year; nevertheless, you can still enjoy a good beverage or mocktail. Nowadays, many fantastic non-alcoholic alternatives are just as good. They come in the most beautiful bottles making the experience even better. So if you want to detox from alcoholic drinks but still feel like enjoying a good beverage, here are 12 alcohol-free brands you have to buy for an extra fun, dry January.

See Also: The Ultimate Sunny Isles Beach Guide

NON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NON - 0.0% (@non.world)

Website

NON is an alternative non-alcoholic wine from Australia that combines the power of natural ingredients with multidisciplinary culinary techniques to create a unique non-alcoholic solution for an empty wine glass. NON invites US connoisseurs to try its three Everyday expressions, made in Melbourne, Australia, in a custom-built facility using processes and ingredients similar to those found in Michelin-starred kitchens. Each bottle redefines the empty wine glass by being vegan, gluten-free, and halal. NON has something for everyone and every occasion, with a 0.0% ABV and all flavors made from natural ingredients. NON's online store can quickly ship nationwide to your door.

Each 0.0% ABV expression comes in a wine glass bottle with a bold and minimalist label that includes a number that indicates the order of creation. NON1 (Salted Raspberry & Chamomile) is pink-hued and balanced, with floral notes from the chamomile's lingering tannins. NON1 pairs well with citrus-forward salads, creamy desserts, and cured meats. NON3 (Toasted Cinnamon & Yuzu) is bright and tart with savory undertones that pair well with miso-glazed vegetables, antipasti, and fresh seafood. NON7 (Stewed Cherry & Coffee) is robust, rich, and round, with dark chocolate and a spiced tannin finish. NON7 goes well with dark chocolate, stuffed mushrooms, and a variety of charcuterie and red meat. Regardless of your chosen label, NON is ready to drink and should be served chilled in a wine glass. Price $29.00

De Soi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De Soi (@drinkdesoi)

Website

De Soi (pronounced de swa), is a collection of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS) to provide a more mindful option for happy hour. De Soi isn't just for those abstaining from alcohol for an extended period, such as Dry January; it's also a great option for anyone looking to celebrate more mindfully for a single day or even just one round.

"There's never been a better time for a non-alcoholic apéritif. As a culture, we're seeing more people looking for an option that invites them to the party, all while aligning with their expectations for both flavor and wellness. We're so proud that De Soi allows people to connect and celebrate whether you're laughing with friends over dinner or indulging in a solo toast to yourself," Perry said.

De Soi comes in three versatile alternatives:

Golden Hour: Golden Hour is De Soi's sunniest sip, made with a mood-boosting blend of l-theanine derived from green tea, maca, and lemon balm, botanicals known to relieve stress and stimulate creativity. This wine is bright and bracing with warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs. The bite you want, but with a kick.

Champignon Dreams: Champignon Dreams is a fresh and fruity apéritif made with a dreamy duo of reishi mushroom and passionflower, as well as l-theanine derived from green tea, to ease you into the evening. This wine is juicy and balanced with notes of strawberries, bitter grapefruit, and earth. In a glass, a good time.

Purple Lune: Purple Lune is a full-bodied, decadent elixir made with mind-mellowing ashwagandha, tart cherry, and l-theanine derived from green tea, botanicals that balance your body. This wine is rich and delicate, with blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals. It's complicated, but it's not exhausting.

“It goes without saying that I love all the De Soi apéritifs equally, but Purple Lune is my current favorite. It’s our take on a full-bodied red wine, with notes of blackberries, vanilla oak and rose. It feels really decadent,” Perry added.

Price $25

Everleaf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everleaf Non-Alcoholic (@everleafdrinks)

Website

Indulge in Everleaf, a UK-based award-winning non-alcoholic aperitif recently launched in the US, offering vibrant liquids that mimic the viscosity and mouthfeel of alcohol while using entirely natural ingredients and methods. Their three "expressions," Everleaf Forest, Everleaf Mountain, and Everleaf Marine, are all rooted in different aspects of nature. Forest is designed for spritz drinkers, Marine for gin lovers, and Mountain as a pink gin alternative. The packaging is fabulous, making it perfect for adorning any bar. Price $33.00

Figlia Fiore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIGLIA (@drinkfiglia)

Website

This single-use, zero-proof sparkling sip, derived from Figlia's Fiore, brings effervescent bubbles and an extra squeeze of lemon to the picnic. Toss it in your bike basket, crack it open on the subway, or savor it at sunset. This Campari-style aperitivo embodies the lushness of Italian gardens and the feel-good vibes of New York City sidewalk dinners. Figlia Fiore is a non-alcoholic homage to the classic spritz but with a few twists. The name "Fiore," which translates to "flower" in Italian, sets the tone for this fragrant and floral-forward aperitivo. Figlia advises toasting with intention, with each sip as a reminder to take your time. Price $43.00

Wilfred’s Bittersweet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilfred's Non-Alc Spritz (@wilfredsdrinks)

Website

Wilfred's Bittersweet is a carefully crafted blend of distilled and extracted natural botanicals featuring zesty bitter orange, aromatic rosemary, and a smidgeon of rhubarb. This premium non-alcoholic aperitif is ideal for spritzing and comes in a charming bottle. The drink was named Britain's best non-alcoholic drink at the 2020 Great British Food Awards. This aperitif is inspired by the classic Aperol Spritz but has its own distinct British twist with the subtle use of botanicals such as rosemary. When you taste it, you'll enjoy a mix of spices, zesty oranges, and herbs, providing a bittersweet experience in the mouth. Price $32.00

Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasāsvāda™︎ (@rasaspirit)

Website

Rasāsvāda Rose Bergamot is a seductive complexity of floral and rare citrus aromatics combining enlivening bitter-sweetness and lush, bright flavors. The beverages, flowers, herbs, and plants have been used for centuries in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern folk medicine to help cure various conditions. The key ingredients are thought to produce recovery and vitality, stress management, mental clarity, and mood enhancement. Rose Bergamot can be served however you like, but it is best enjoyed in a tall cold glass over ice with sparkling water, garnished with lemon or other citrus peels. Price $40.00

Three Spirit Livener

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Three Spirit (@threespiritdrinks)

Website

Three Spirit Livener is an energizing elixir ideal for a post-party pick-me-up. Enjoy the euphoric effects of guayusa, guava leaf, and schisandra, as well as the bold flavors of vibrant berries, bright aromatics, and heat. Exotic, energizing, and euphoric. This is a pick-me-up, ready-to-go, fiery elixir powered by plants, not just a tasty non-alcoholic spirit. Three Spirit is concerned with what you put in your drink rather than what you take out. This includes uplifting and stimulating ingredients like ginger, schisandra, ginseng, guayusa, and others in their Livener offering. Finding a drink that starts a party like this one is challenging, so you must try it. Price $39.00

Caleño Dark & Spicy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEÑO (@calenodrinks)

Website

The sun-drenched flavors and rhythms of Colombia inspire this non-alcoholic tropical rum. When you sip it, you'll immerse in notes of fruity & exotic tropical pineapple, coconut, and vanilla flavors. The drink will provide sweetness throughout, transporting you to a tropical island where fun is all that matters. If you enjoy tiki drinks, Caleo's is a great alternative. Try a Mai Tai, a Piña Colada, a Rum Punch, and many more. It also shines in simple cocktails like the classic Dark and Stormy. Drink it within three months of opening, as it does not need to be refrigerated, but it's best to keep it cool and out of direct sunlight.

St. Agrestis Non-Alcoholic Phony Negroni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Agrestis (@st_agrestis)

Website

The St. Agrestis Phony Negroni is a non-alcoholic cocktail with nuanced juniper, citrus, and floral notes, with the same bitterness that drinkers of the classic cocktail expect, but without the alcohol. It also has carbonation to simulate the bite that alcohol usually provides. You can serve it straight from the bottle or over ice with an orange twist. To make a bubbly, low-ABV Negroni Sbagliato, top with Prosecco. If you like following trends and want to have a fun, dry January, this is the perfect drink for the trendy Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco. Price $59.99

Mingle Mocktails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mingle Mocktails (@minglemocktails)

Website

Mingle Mocktails are fun and refreshing effervescent drinks that are alcohol-free, low calorie, and made with natural fruit juices and botanicals with no artificial ingredients. Mingle offers five exciting flavors: Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Cranberry Cosmo, and Moscow Mule, all of which are made with natural ingredients, are low in sugar, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and kosher. These mocktails are the perfect drinks for get-togethers with family or friends.

Whether you want to stop drinking alcohol for a while or indulge in a fun alcohol-free drink for any occasion, we hope these alternatives make your new year and dry January extra fun.