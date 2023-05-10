Search Our Site

Inside Drake's Newly Listed Beverly Hills Pad

By: Tierra Booth By: Tierra Booth | May 10, 2023 | Home & Real Estate

Just hold on, Drake’s leaving home. The Grammy-winning artist has listed his $88 million home in Beverly Hills.

The listing comes just after his announcement of his upcoming tour, It Was All A Blur Tour, which starts later this summer.

Drake has crafted a reputation for his exquisite taste, which is especially present in his personal style. And yes, this extends to his vision for interior design.

Now on the market, Drake’s Beverly Hills property was designed by KAA Associates and measures about 25,000-square-feet of more than suitable living space. Located only moments from The Beverly Hills Hotel, this property is nestled away in its own secure area far from the chaotic city life. Still, the manse is large enough to accommodate upscale entertainment and showcase world-class art collections.

This home offers gorgeous canyon, city and ocean views across Los Angeles that its future homeowner will certainly never get tired of. What’s more, these views are present in each main house room throughout the property and serve as a breathtaking backdrop in every moment.

The main house features seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen with a featured breakfast room, a library and two family rooms. Also, one of the family rooms doubles as a professional screening room and there are three ensuite bedrooms included for staff within the main house.

The amenities seem never-ending. With an 11-car garage, an elevator, a wine cellar, a gym and a game room, Drake’s soon-to-be former home is an epicenter of entertainment and luxe living. The estate’s guest/pool house is also a notable element of this home and comes complete with a mosaic-tiled pool, indoor and outdoor kitchen, a hidden tennis court and an orchard. This resort-like property offers endless realms of entertainment for the entire family to enjoy whether that be for a family gathering or a friend get-together.

Large glass windows are found throughout this stunning Beverly Hills home, making it hard to ever ignore L.A.’s beauty, while also allowing in the Southern California infamous sun. As Drake surely knows, there’s no lighting quite like natural light.

With no neighbors in close sight, this home’s promise of privacy ensures a constant getaway feeling. You’ll be able to be on year-round vacation mode with pool parties, thanks to the property’s private cabanas and tons of space wrapped around the pool.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Better of Maywood Property Group hold this listing. See more below.

Photography by: Marc Angeles