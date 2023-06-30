Top Talent Celebrate At Drai's Beachclub And Nightclub

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Lifestyle Parties Events Entertainment Music City Life

Drai's Beachclub aerial view

Award-winning talent frequent Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub to perform and celebrate. Top athletes like James Harden of the NBA, award-winning actors and music artists are often at Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub. Father-son duo Victor Drai and Dustin Drai have refined the venue to become the singular hip-hop nightlife and beach club destination of its caliber in the area.

Founder Victor brought his Los Angeles, Calif. restaurant to Las Vegas after much success at the original location in the 90s. By popular demand, Drai’s became the go-to after-hours spot. In 2014 Victor decided to expand the property to include 65,000 square feet for Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub during the rebranding of the property to The Cromwell Las Vegas Boutique Hotel.

DaBaby entertains at Drai's Nightclub.

Memorable experiences for each performer, high profile guest, Las Vegas local and traveler alike have been made at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub and After Hours. Together the father and son have welcomed countless notable figures, including Rihanna, Quincy Jones, Kevin Hart, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and so many more. The venue is guest-oriented and prioritizes talent relations and VIP hosting.



Dustin has brought the elements of full-length music performances by top-of-the-charts artists through the series “Drai’s Live.” Exclusive events at the venue include the Billboard Music Awards Official After Party and E! Network’s Oscar Viewing party. It is the place to dance to the beats we love, toast to accomplishments and network with the people who make a difference.

Cabana and attached pool spaces at Drai's Beachclub

Drai's has it all for a memorable night out or a day lounging at the cabana and dipping into the pool. Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas offer top-of-the-line hip-hop live performances, bottle service and entertainment experiences to revisit.