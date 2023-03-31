Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Entertainment Community

Las Vegas is home to an exciting variety of major sports teams and entertainment opportunities. The newest office space recently opened by DraftKings further proves that Las Vegas is attracting a plethora of sports, gaming and digital entertainment interests.

See Also: March Madness Limited Edition Collectors Sneakers That Drake And Justin Bieber Shop From Culture Kings Pop-Up At Caesars Palace Las Vegas

The newest office development of DraftKings anticipates employing over 1,000 employees. A variety of amenities make the employment opportunity even more attractive with “130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls customized in a stadium seating arrangement, a 7,500-square-foot fully stocked cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green,” as described by the company. Employees enjoy additional perks, amenities and services including a mothers’ rooms, on-site salon, mani/pedi lounge and various outdoor areas.

This 90,000-square-foot epicenter is the second largest office in North America from the company, proudly situated in the ultramodern UnCommons development. The mixed-use development located in southwest Las Vegas offers an innovative workplace experience.

The president and co-founder of DraftKings Matt Kalish states, “Our goal is to create another world-class workplace environment that will foster DraftKings’ innovation, further bolster our local presence, and deepen community involvement. With these lofty aspirations, we were thrilled to discover that UnCommons mirrors these high standards.” Matter Real Estate Group, the company behind the attractive new UnCommons, places strong emphasis on connectivity and modernized experiences with a number of other prestigious projects including Las Vegas’ Town Square.

UnCommons is an expansive 40-acre, $850 million space that incorporates technologically state-of-the-art office space, retail, fitness and health studios, various health-centered restaurants, residential units, a walking trail, entertainment venue, art displays and a food hall featuring fresh local favorites. Visitors and DraftKings employees can enjoy restaurants Bar Oysterette, Amari, Urth Cafe, events such a monthly artisan market, luxury cinema, Capelli Salon and apartment homes with a pool deck oasis.

DraftKings lends a hand in nearly every realm of professional sports and is officially associated in different capacities with the NFL, UFC, NHL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR and PGA Tour. The sports betting, digital sports entertainment and gaming company additionally owns Vegas Sports Information Network broadcast platform and DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectables community centered around the buying, collecting and selling of NFTs.

DraftKings has operated daily fantasy products since the initial stages in 2012. The Boston-based company has quickly become a leading success and key player in the daily fantasy sports industry and continues to exceed expectations with the newest office space located at UnCommons in Las Vegas, Nev.