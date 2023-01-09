Dominique Ansel Opens At Caesars Palace

By Andrea Bennett By Andrea Bennett | | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink





The humble chocolate cookie, elevated

Dominique Ansel debuts at Caesars (yes, with cronuts).



A selection of Ansel’s specialty pastries.

He’s garnered a laundry list of awards, but you might recognize Dominique Ansel’s name for his now-trademarked invention, the Cronut. Now the French pastry chef brings his innovations to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, his new pastry shop and café in Caesars Palace. Other Ansel specialties making their debut are his famous cookie shot, a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like shot glass and filled with vanilla milk; the DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann), a kind of caramelized croissant; and that Proustian treat, the madeleine, made to order and served right from the oven. But you’ll want to check out all seven of his symbolic Lucky 7 collection, made exclusively for Caesars, including an evil eye éclair, a crispy feuilletine four-leaf clover, and a peanutty lucky penny pig topped with a gilded chocolate penny. They might not help you at the tables, but in your mouth they’ll have the desired effect. caesars.com