Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne

Ariane Vigna | March 2, 2021 | Food & Drink

Break out the flutes and prepare to toast. Champagne House Dom Perignon has collaborated with Italian jewelery brand Bulgari in a limited edition 2004 rose Champagne.

According to The Drinks Business, the glamorous Bulgari Serpenti x Dom Pérignon Rosé limited edition bottle celebrates works of art from major luxury brands.

Sold in a wooden case, the magnum of Dom Pérignon x Bvlgari Limited Edition Vintage Rosé 2004 is paired with a stunning rose gold Bulgari Serpenti necklace. The case’s custom interior is lined in Bulgari’s signature saffron color and deep fuchsia.

See also: JAY-Z Unveils Ultra Rare, Signed Bottle of D'USSÉ Cognac at Sotheby's Auction House

There are only four cases available in the world. The collection is priced at €230,000 (about $278,127.50) and will be released in London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo by mid-February.

Each magnum bottle features an engraved snake-scale pattern with the brand’s label crafted in rose gold. The necklace is set with white diamonds and onyx.

The 2004 vines experienced steady, problem-free vegetative growth, with abundant, sizable grape clusters—a stark contrast from the extreme 2003 season. The month of August was cool, and it was the dry heat in the final weeks of that summer that made for a mature and healthy crop which shaped the vintage as it is. The full-bodied wine was aged in the cellar for 12 years.

See also: Nick Jonas Takes A Shot With New Tequila Venture

On the nose, the 2004 vintage begins with robust notes of fresh red fruit, red currants and wild strawberries paired with warm notes of ripe hay, blood orange and cocoa. On the palate, the full-bodied wine’s intense integrity is enhanced by an unexpected hint of green citrus.

The collaboration was born from an encounter between creative director Lucia Silvestri and Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon. The limited edition is an unparalleled opportunity for the two brands with common values and vision to celebrate their luxurious singularities and shared inspirations.

Read more about the limited release and see pictures of the exquisite bottle via The Drinks Business.