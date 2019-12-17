Dolmar Cross Shares His Expertise on How to Build a Career in Real Estate

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Flipping houses has become an enticing way for many people to make money. Home flipping returns can be as high as 56.7%, especially if you’re able to pay for the houses in cash. However, many people don’t know where to get started in this financial endeavor. Dolmar Cross is an expert in real estate and house flipping, and his goal is to teach as many people as possible how easy the industry is to get into.

Dolmar Cross has flipped over 1,000 houses in Florida and the United States since 2005. However, his new goal is to mentor entrepreneurs and real estate investors and help them master the technique needed to flip homes. Cross’s company ‘Real Advisors’ is a national leader in the financial education industry. They offer comprehensive free educational workshops, webinars, live streams, and classes in the areas of real estate investing, personal finances, business growth, management, entrepreneurship, asset protection, digital marketing, influencer marketing, e-commerce, and more. “Getting involved in the real estate industry has made a huge difference in my life,” Cross said. “Now that I’ve built up my income and learned the ropes, I want to teach others how to achieve my level of success.” Cross also advocates for Automated House Flipping, where you can get connected with discounted homes in an app. “You don’t need a mortgage, and banks don’t need to be involved. You don’t need to make repairs to these homes. You don’t even have to see the house in person! This is revolutionary, and can lead to making $20,000 or more in just 30 days.” All you have to do is point, click, and flip houses. “It really is that simple!”

Cross understands that more and more people are striking out on their own during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They’re finding that their jobs aren’t as stable as they thought. If you’re not making a lot of money and your company can cut off your only income stream in just a second, why not work for yourself?” Flipping houses has been a godsend for many people who have quickly become real estate investors with the help of Dolmar Cross and his team at Real Advisors. It’s even more exciting that these services are free to use, so that you can get your feet wet without making a huge financial investment.

If you thought flipping houses wasn’t for you, think again! Anything’s possible when you have the right training from someone like Dolmar Cross.