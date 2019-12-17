Dog Friendly Travel Destinations Across America

Mike Powell | April 15, 2021 |

When traveling across America, there is nothing more rewarding than doing so so with your beloved canine companion. These days, you’ll find dozens of pet-friendly accommodations wherever you look in the U.S., and some are more majestic than others.

If you and your furry friend are ready for adventure, the road is ready to greet you, and so are these incredible destinations from the California coast to the southern border. Take a drive and enjoy the most pet-friendly states in America you’ll ever step foot—or paw—in.

See also: 14 Travel Gems for Your Next American Road Trip

California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Carmel (@visitcarmel)

There isn’t anything quite like vacationing with your four-legged friend across the Golden State. California is perhaps the pet-friendliest state in America, rife with beaches dedicated to you and your canine.

Among these magnificent shorelines, Carmel’s Dog Beach is the crown jewel. About a two-hour drive south of San Francisco, this is a mile-long stretch of fine, golden sand where your dog can roam off-leash and enjoy an afternoon swim while you soak up the California sun.

Alternatively, pet owners who love a leisurely hike will enjoy Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, where your dog can tag along. This less-than-rigorous trek is ideal for pet parents who love a picture-perfect moment with their pup.

Oregon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland, Oregon (@portland)

Rich in pet-friendly eateries, awe-inspiring landscapes, and extensive urban park systems, Oregon is another state that more than welcomes four-legged visitors.

The heart of Portland alone boasts more than 10,000 acres of parks and gardens, and if you’re traveling with a well-trained dog, you can even enjoy more than 20 designated off-leash areas.

If you and your dog are avid food enthusiasts, pay a visit to the famous Tin Shed Garden Cafe. Here, your pup can choose from a delectable dog-forward menu while you dine on top-notch brunch with plenty of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.

Nevada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIRO ★ 旺旺 (@_hiroshiba)

Only a few miles away from the famed Sin City, you'll find the vibrant desert of Red Rock Canyon. Stroll through the red-painted mountains as you and your dog can enjoy more than 30 miles of pet-friendly trails. If you're fans of picturesque views (who isn't?), you can pull out a blanket and enjoy an afternoon picnic.

Alternatively, water-loving dogs can enjoy an off-leash dip at the Heritage Bark Park. This five-acre space was designed with input from pet owners and is packed with dog runs, agility courses, walking trails, dog bone-themed benches and drinking stations. It's like a doggie theme park, and there's nothing like running through a splash pad on a hot summer day!

Texas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lo ⚡️ (@ljoali)

For owners with laid-back dogs, San Antonio, Texas, is the place to be. Its River Walk is a tranquil space home to stunning historical and cultural hot spots. Owners and their dogs can take a stroll before retiring to a pet-friendly hotel.

Austin visitors and yoga enthusiasts can give their downward dog a shot at the Austin Doga Studio, learning gentle yoga poses for a furry-friendly flow. After a morning of group or solo lessons, we encourage you and your pupper pal to drive to the Texas State Capitol to visit one of downtown Austin's dozens of dog-friendly restaurants and pubs.

New Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta)

Albuquerque is New Mexico’s oldest city and a famously dog-loving destination for traveling pet-pup duos. If you and your dog are up for a once-in-a-lifetime attraction, don’t miss out on the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. For nine days in October, the sky comes alive with hundreds of colorful hot-air balloons, and onlookers travel from all corners of the country to catch a glimpse—doggers, too!

Mexican food lovers can wind down at the Backstreet Grill and watch the sunset on its dog-friendly patio. Authentic tacos, local beer and wine and the great outdoors. What more could you want?

Ready to Get on the Road?

Dogs are naturally eager to explore, so take them along for the ride! You might even want to consider these must-see destinations on your next adventure.

When on the road with your pet, make sure to refer to the appropriate feeding guide. Bon voyage!