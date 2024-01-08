These Famous DJs Are Headed To The Las Vegas Strip

By Anna Dunn By Anna Dunn | | Culture People Feature Parties Events People Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment Music

The first week of 2024 has already brought some excitement to the Las Vegas nightlife and daylife scene. In true Vegas fashion, it’s all about the shake-ups and big moves this year. Here's where T-Pain, ODESZA and Tiësto are headed on the Strip.

T-Pain will light up Zouk Nightclub beginning Feb. 8. PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOUK GROUP LAS VEGAS

Zouk Group, which operates the popular Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, is energizing its already impressive roster with two new resident artists: T-Pain and ODESZA. The Grammy-winning singer and EDM duo join the likes Kaskade, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Travis Scott, spanning genres and tastes.

See ODESZA at Zouk Nightclub on March 23 and May 4. PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOUK GROUP LAS VEGAS

The ubertalented T-Pain, known for hits like “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender,” will kick off his residency at Zouk Nightclub Feb. 8, amid the excitement of the Vegas-hosted Super Bowl LVIII. Catch the cultural icon April 20 and July 11 at Zouk Nightclub, and May 26 at Ayu Dayclub for a memorable Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, ODESZA is expected to bring their blend of synth-pop, indie dance and ambient house music, paired with thrilling visuals, to Zouk Nightclub. They made their big debut New Year’s Eve weekend and will excite the club crowd yet again in March and May. And, in more residency news, chart-topping crossover electronic artist Illenium, known for his collabs with other big-time artists including The Chainsmokers, Gryffin and Avril Lavigne, is joining Zouk Group's 2024 lineup. The festival-staple artist will begin his residency Jan. 26 at Zouk and make his Ayu Dayclub debut March 30.

Tiësto will kick off his partnership with Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Jan. 19. PHOTO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC RECORDS

In a Vegas first, legendary electronic music titan Tiësto is teaming up with both Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality for an exclusive mega-residency across multiple major nightlife and daylife venues. The partnership will see Tiësto’s highly anticipated debut at LIV and LIV Beach at the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as well as his return to bustling hot spots Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, TAO Beach at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

“My dream was to have a Las Vegas residency that was different from all others,” Tiësto said in a press release. “I can proudly say that this year, I will realize that dream of playing all over the Strip at several iconic venues as well as the newest and most epic nightclubs and dayclubs! Each of these locations has its own character, allowing me to tailor a unique set and experience for each one.”

The Grammy-winning producer will kick off his residency to celebrate his birthday on Jan. 19 at LIV. Iconic!