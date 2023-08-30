Burlesque Queen Dita Von Teese Dishes Her Dazzling Routine

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | People Style & Beauty Feature People Feature Style & Beauty Feature Interviews Features style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty Entertainment Apple News

Paying homage to the iconic showgirl production Jubilee!, which ran at Bally’s Las Vegas from 1981 to 2016, burlesque queen Dita Von Teese is debuting her first Las Vegas residency at Horseshoe Las Vegas (caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas) Oct. 5. Enter Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue (ticketmaster.com/ditavegas), a 75-minute extravaganza of music, dance and costume—including original Jubilee! looks by legendary designers Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee. “Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past,” says Von Teese, who will light up the stage on select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through April 27, 2024. “It’s powerful to see this art form evolve and thrive, and that includes beauty and gender standards within it.” Here, Von Teese takes us inside her glitzy world.

WAKE-UP TIME: On non-show days, 7 or 8AM. On show days, I sleep later so my energy is high at night.

BREAKFAST: Savory oatmeal, sometimes with an egg on top

WORKOUT: Weight lifting once a week, classical Pilates twice a week

BEAUTY ESSENTIAL: My Lashify lashes. They are the first-ever, patented DIY lash extensions.

CURRENTLY WATCHING: Jubilee! archive videos

CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: Orville Peck, Molly Lewis, Cigarettes After Sex

FAVORITE FOLLOW: @dictionarycom for the Word of the Day

THEME SONG TO YOUR LIFE: I suppose it has to be Henry Mancini’s “The Stripper.”

BIGGEST INSPIRATION: 1940s-era technicolor musicals

UNIFORM: A black or charcoal Roland Mouret dress, leather opera gloves and Louboutin shoes

ZODIAC SIGN: Libra

NEMESIS: Plastic rhinestones. Only Swarovski will do!

WEAKNESS: Animals. I am that person who asks if I can pet every dog I see.

ESCAPE: My 1920s log cabin

HOTEL: Claridge’s in London

DESERT ISLAND ESSENTIALS: Big hat, sunglasses and a companion!

LOCAL HAUNT: I live in L.A., so you can mostly find me in a booth at Little Dom’s with a martini.

LAST MEAL ON EARTH: Caviar and oysters with an icy cold glass of Laurent-Perrier Ultra Brut

MENTOR: My longtime creative partner, Catherine D’Lish

PET: Devon Rex cats. I have always had both dogs and cats, but Devons are like dogs in a catsuit.

BEST ADVICE: Sleep on your back, don’t smoke, use sunscreen, meditate.

PHILANTHROPY: The Gentle Barn, Colby’s Crew Rescue and FIP Warriors

MANTRA: Gratitude is the attitude!

SOULMATE: My kitty, Aleister

COCKTAIL: A Sweet Gwendoline French gin martini served icy cold in a classic coupe with lemon zest garnish

DINNER: 7PM, pescatarian or vegetarian

BEDTIME: On a show night, 1 to 2AM. It takes time to come down from the Swarovski crystal- and feather-high of showbiz!

ON MY NIGHTSTAND: Water and my phone with the Grounded Sleep podcast queued up

ON MY WISH LIST: A tropical holiday!