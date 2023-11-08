'Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto' In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Events Art Movies Entertainment Presented By Adventures

'Frozen' cast

Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 Maryland Pkwy. S, in Las Vegas, offers family-friendly performances from Jan. 4 to 7. The on-ice adventure transports viewers into the worlds of the two most revered Disney films.

See Also: The 11 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving In Las Vegas

Frozen from Walt Disney Animation Studio is an all-time top feature, and Encanto is the winner of the 2022 Academy Award, Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature and BAFTA Award. Step inside the magical realms and sing along to your favorite Disney songs while marveling at top-tier ice skating and aerial acrobatics.

Performance of 'Encanto'

Watch Elsa, Anna, Mirabel, and the rest of the Madrigal family live. Olaf, the sweet snowman who can never get enough warm hugs and summertime vibes despite being made of snow, narrates the Frozen story. Visit Arendelle and tag along Anna's journey to find her sister Elsa to cease the eternal winter that Elsa unleashed.

Mirabel

Audiences will then explore the vibrant Colombia mountains with the Madrigals, a family who lives in a wondrous place called Encanto. Mirabel shares the tale of her family and the epic journey to save their enchanted home.

Isabela

Mirabel's sister Isabela radiates with powers to bloom flowers and grow plants with each step. Their other sister, Luisa, has the gift of super strength that she utilizes to aid her village in moving buildings and rerouting rivers. Discover the rest of the magical powers of the Madrigal family members, including Tia Pepa, who controls the climate with her emotions, her husband Felix and their daughter Dolores.

'Encanto' cast

Showtimes

Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Preshow Elsa and Mirabel Experience

Enhance your experience with the preshow Elsa & Mirabel Character Experience. Fans glide and dance alongside Elsa and Mirabel while celebrating the unique gifts each of us has. Crafting, storytelling, games and interactions with Mirabel and Elsa launch the Disney on Ice experience to new heights.

See Also: More Articles from Danica Serena Stockton

Tickets

UNLVTickets.com

*Ticket pricing may change based on demand.