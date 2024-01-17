Inside Discovery Land Company's Luxe New Florida Club

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Amid a flurry of development and spectacular new golf courses, a modern classic has emerged in Hobe Sound as Discovery Land Company’s Atlantic Fields honors the past, creating an ultra-amenitized community designed to make lasting memories.

If you have ever experienced one of Discovery Land Company’s comfort stations, you know that a round on one of its courses is about so much more than golf. The once sleepy South Florida town of Hobe Sound has become the epicenter of elite golf development in North America. Currently, 162 holes of spectacular private golf, designed by 13 of the game’s most-celebrated architects, are planned to be built within a 10-mile radius of Hobe Sound. Right in the heart of all the excitement is Discovery Land Company’s latest private club and community, Atlantic Fields.



The Madison Club in Palm Springs, Calif., is another star in the Discovery Land Company portfolio.

Discovery Land Company, one of the world’s leading developers of private clubs and communities, has built its brand by bringing an incredible level of innovation and creativity to each of its properties. Atlantic Fields’ Tom Fazio-designed golf course will certainly provide a golf experience that equals any of its neighbors. However, it is Atlantic Fields’ commitment to honoring Hobe Sound’s “Old Florida” heritage and unique sense of place that will truly set the community apart from the crowd.

Less than 30 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport, Atlantic Fields shares an entrance drive with Michael Jordan’s celebrated Grove XXIII and borders the spectacular unspoiled beauty of Atlantic Ridge State Park. Atlantic Fields also contains the historic Hobe Sound polo grounds, giving the property a rich equestrian heritage and a welcoming ambiance.

The expansive 1,500-acre community will include a thrilling championship-caliber golf course and an innovative 10-hole short course, as well as a revolutionary golf performance center created by Discovery. Other amenities will include extensive sports and outdoor recreation facilities, including pickleball, padel and tennis courts; a comprehensive Outdoor Pursuits program (Discovery’s signature outdoor recreation and adventure experience); a world-class equestrian program; an organic farm with true farm-to-table dining; and state-of-the-art spa and wellness facilities.



Mike Meldman, Discovery Land Company chairman and founder, with his son, Hunter Meldman, at his newest project, Atlantic Fields

With just 317 homes, Atlantic Fields will be an intimate community where like-minded families live healthy, active lives, embracing nature and enjoying all the convenience and fun South Florida has to offer. Its reassuring sense of security and well-being combined with Atlantic Fields’ genuine, attentive service and close-knit camaraderie will contribute to a lighthearted, carefree ambiance where members share precious time with friends and loved ones, creating memories and building legacies that will span generations.



The Summit Club in Las Vegas

“Discovery Land Company is working alongside the world’s top experts to incorporate the four pillars of well-being—movement, nutrition, sleep and relaxation—into the program. It’s going to be one of the most comprehensive in the world,” says Mike Meldman, chairman and founder of Discovery Land Company. “The craving for communities like Atlantic Fields is stronger than ever. What people really want now, particularly after COVID, are connections with their family, with their friends, with their spouses, even with themselves. Everything about Atlantic Fields supports building relationships and making deeper connections, an emphasis on well-being and celebrating sustainability,” Meldman continues. “We are all about getting people together, making lifelong friendships, building bonds and sharing experiences that we all will cherish for the rest of our lives. This includes neighbors, family members and the club’s staff.”