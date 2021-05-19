That's Fire: Diptyque's Summer Collection Is Seriously Lit

Phebe Wahl | May 19, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Leave it to sophisticated and stylish French fragrance house Diptyque to elevate summer’s signature scent of citronella.

The buzzy brand launched luxurious lemongrass riffs on the insect-repelling scent in both interior and exterior versions in vessels decorated with illustrations courtesy of Luke Edward Hall as part of its new Summer Essential Collection. Perfect to keep pesky pests away when dining alfresco, we think this is just the thing to make sure your evenings are lit all season long.