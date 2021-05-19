James Aguiar | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Dior releases a capsule collection worthy of sun-fueled days at the beach.



This look from the capsule collection has you covered from head to toe.

Kim Jones’ collaboration with American artist Kenny Scharf for Dior’s pre-fall 2021 collection was so successful, why not expand on it? Meet the beachwear capsule collection that just might change the way you dress while you soak up the sun. With a mix of vintage, sportswear and fashion references, the pieces lean into the ’60s and ’70s, updating the infamous eras with new materials and graphic prints that scream summer. With everything from towels and water bottles to tracksuits, T-shirts and bathrobes—and even the iconic Saddle bag—you’ll have everything you need to chill in style. Although this collection looks to the gents, we recommend the ladies take a dip as well.