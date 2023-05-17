Inside Dior Beauty's Breathtaking New Spa At Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

Dior Beauty unveils a breathtaking new spa at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, making for an earthy paradise.



A historic cabana decorated in shades of sage green and white offers a treatment cocoon for one.

In the magical merging of two houses, Dior and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc recently revealed the new Dior Spa Eden-Roc in Antibes. Bathed in the glow of radiant Côte d’Azur light and nestled in the lush Cap-Eden-Roc gardens, the nature-inspired sanctuary offers a holistic approach to treatments.



Areas for lounging nestled in the privacy of the hotel’s gardens offer umbrellas and chaises clad in Dior’s iconic toile de Jouy.

The charming spa offers signature Dioriginels Rituals—four signature, customizable spa treatments inspired by the four elements that inform the iconic property: the rocks, the sea, the garden and the sun. Six wellness treatments, dubbed “Bouquets” in a nod to the Dior Gardens, are available as three-, seven-, 10-or 14-day courses customized to address specific goals, including relaxation, immunity, detox, reverse aging, hormonal balance and slimming—as well as one conceived explicitly for men.



Enjoy your treatment in a gazebo facing the 100-year-old rose garden dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II.

Washed in sandy hues inspired by the nearby rocks from which the estate rises, the boutique houses La Collection Privée Christian Dior perfumes (including the Eden-Roc fragrance, bien sûr), and Dior skincare, makeup and Dior Solar offerings.



Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s surrounding rocks inform the spa’s sandy palette.

There are three individual treatment rooms and a double treatment room set on a private patio featuring Mediterranean plants. An onyx affusion shower room for hydrotherapy treatments, an ice fountain, a sauna and hammam, and an Iyashi Dôme treatment room for detoxing infrared therapy round out the impressive offerings.



The onyx affusion shower room for hydrotherapy treatments.

For those truly wishing to experience the royal treatment, enjoy your treatment in a garden gazebo facing the 100-year-old rose garden dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II or a cabana clad in toile de Jouy. In other words, welcome to paradis sur Terre!