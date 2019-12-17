See Dior's Pop-Inspired, Ready-To-Wear Fall 2021 Collection

Maria Gracia Santillana | April 12, 2021 | Style & Beauty

“Space-age metallics and feminine leopard motifs” were the stars of today’s pop-inspired Dior Fall 2021 show in Shanghai.

Under the creative direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, the famed French fashion house showed its ready-to-wear Fall 2021 collection in a Shanghai Fashion Week show that catered to audiences both online and in real life.

Shanghai's fashion-filled week has been applauded for its physical and digital presence, hosting one of the first in-person runway shows with pre-pandemic attendance levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (in accordance with local health regulations).

See also: See Berluti's FW 21/22 Collection: 'Living Together Apart'

Dior’s collection was inspired by longtime Dior muse Mitzah Bricardi and designer Elio Fiorucci, drawing on different concepts of “pop” and adapting them to classic Dior silhouettes.

Starting from a complete black-out, models descended stairs to a leopard print floor, flanked by sparkling walls and mirror balls on the ceiling. It was the perfect stage for Dior's psychedelic disco and pop-inspired collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Opening with metallic pieces, the collection flows through different color, material and silhouette shapes. Walking to Donna Summers’ “Bad Girls,” one thing was clear: Dior came to play.

Pulling on classic silhouettes, Dior’s signature Bar jacket was revisited in a variety of colors and patterns. Alongside five new exclusive models, each in a different neon hue and red—“the color of life” as house creator Christian Dior noted—this collection pays tribute to the House’s archive.

The showstopper was a sparkly-red, translucent jumpsuit with black collar and belt accents. It embodied all major trends of the collection with utility-inspired pockets, sharp lines and red, light-reflecting sparkles.

See also: Karl Lagerfeld's Photograph Collection Comes to the Blockchain

Fiorucci’s emblematic leopard print was another highlight. Featured on sweaters, tops, skirts, dresses and even the floor, the prints came in neon for a modern take. The leopard print shone brightest in a variety of transparent coats. In black and a range of fluorescent hues, Chiuri paid homage to one of Dior’s hallmark designs.

The end was marked by four identical outfits in varying color. A dazzling silver top was paired with neon-colored tulle skirts as each model walked the runway with a letter on their chest, spelling "DIOR."

With music by Giorgio Moroder and words by Maripol, the show ended with the spoken words ”we are going out tonight." It's a manifestation of the collection itself and our hopes as we near a horizon of vaccinations, decreasing infection rates and fashion-filled nights.

See Dior's full runway show below.