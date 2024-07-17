Dior Taps Lewis Hamilton As Ambassador, Guest Designer

People, Style & Beauty,

For fashion trendsetters and Formula 1 fans alike, Dior’s recently announced partnership with Lewis Hamilton is a win for all.

The racing driver and seven-time Formula 1 champion was recently named a men’s fashion ambassador and a guest designer on a new lifestyle capsule, combining his trademark sense of style with the brand’s signature couture.

Partnering alongside Dior's artistic director Kim Jones, the collection is a testament to athleticism and luxury, with pieces that are both stylish and functional. Available in boutiques and online at Dior.com starting Oct. 17, the capsule transcends previous Dior boundaries in regards to performance and design.

“We share a love of nature, a desire to celebrate Africa and an interest in the artisanal processes and techniques that unite craftspeople in Africa with the savoir-faire of the Dior ateliers," Jones is quoted in a press release. "Added to that, this collection also reflects Lewis’ sporting side, his virtuosity and our functionality. All in all, the way things came together happened very organically – and enjoyably!”

“Working with Kim and the talented team at Dior has been a dream,” Hamilton is quoted, “and I was honoured when Kim asked if I’d like to do this with him. Our values and ideas are aligned, making it easy to bring to life a creative collection infused with our shared experiences. Focusing on conscious choices and pushing boundaries with each piece, while merging inspiration from my roots in africa—drawing from their fabrics and belief in natural materials, as well as vibrant colours and powerful energy—has been so inspiring. I hope people everywhere feel good in these garments we designed so carefully.”

Hamilton’s ambassador status is just the latest in a long line of high-fashion F1 crossovers. Balenciaga previously teamed with Hamilton’s longtime team, Mercedes, and Ray-Ban has teamed with Ferrari since 2022.

See more of the collection and learn more about the looks to come at Dior.com.