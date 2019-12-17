At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

March 10, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Beth's Ultimate Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips and Pecans
March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette
March 2, 2021

Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

March 10, 2021

See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
March 10, 2021

See Puma, Kygo and Rickie Fowler's Palm Tree Crew Collection
March 9, 2021

See Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: A Dark Twist on Fairytales
See Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: A Dark Twist on Fairytales

Nilam Mukherjee | March 9, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Dior Fall/Winter 2021

Fashion has never looked so glamorously grim.

Filmed in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors, Dior’s Fall/Winter 21 production reads like a twisted fairytale. A combination of Dior’s opulence and a series of mystifying storylines transforms into a dreamlike nightmare. Eluding time and space, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri opened a portal that brought the past and future together.

Titled "Disturbing Beauty," Dior’s collection makes subtle references to childhood fables through each look, featuring a dress fit for the Queen of Hearts and a pair of Dorothy’s ruby pumps from Oz. Schoolgirl-style dresses overshadowed innocence with danger in the designer’s gothic twist, and men’s military jackets explored femininity. Inspired by Dior’s new ambassador, Blackpink’s Jisoo, the show offered a victorian edge to modernity as the delicately-playful looks were accessorized with '60s headscarves, tulle, lace and leather.

See also: See Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Diving deeper into the world of Grimm, Carroll, Perrault and others, the location of the show provided an alternate message. Alluding to the furtive nature of the beautiful princesses and the vain countenance of fairytale villains, the mirrors in Versailles were covered and embedded with thorns. Dealing with a fine line between narcissism and humility, concepts familiar in the storylines of Snow White, Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid, the show illustrated the complicated relationship between ourselves and our self-image.

In this artistic take on our views of beauty, Chiuri encourages the audience to maintain a balance between the two extremes.

“You’re talking to a woman who has no mirrors in her house," Chiuri is quoted in Vogue. "I probably have one mirror, and it’s behind my bathroom door ... Can you imagine me taking a picture of myself in the mirror? Impossible! It’s not something that’s on my mind. I prefer something more simple and real. But I’m probably a different generation.”

"If you want to build your identity, don’t look yourself in the mirror," she continues. "If you want to concentrate, you can’t look at your reflection.”

Whether you have a mirror or not, we can totally see ourselves in this macabre fantasty. See the full Dior Fall/Winter 21 fairytale production below.

Read more about Dior’s magical Fall/Winter Ready-to-Wear Collection via Vogue.

Tags: fashion dior fashion week web-og

Photography by: YouTube video

