Dior’s Chiffre Rouge timepiece collection is reborn, boasting the sophisticated signatures of the maison.

Clockwise from left: Dior’s Chiffre Rouge is available in two sizes, 38 mm and 41 mm; the timepiece comes with interchangeable straps—rubber-enhanced with macro and micro-cannage or leather; six styles are available now, with an additional two dropping in October; the watches are fitted with a variety of calibers, from chronograph to tourbillon; Monsieur Dior’s favorite number, eight, is the only numeral in the date display to be highlighted by the vibrant shade.

One of the most magical things about the House of Dior is how the hand of its founder reverberates through the collections today. The reinvention includes eight new models that spotlight the house’s iconic codes (with six styles available now and an additional two dropping in October).

Nods to Monsieur Dior are ever-present as the house re-imagines the Chifire Rouge timepiece collection 20 years after it first launched. Like a smartly structured suit, the asymmetrical case reveals a subtly enlarged and tapered side. It also features a red crown and matching hands in the “color of life,” as deemed by Dior. The number eight is vibrantly highlighted on the date display as a nod to his lucky number. A mix of micro- and macro-cannage adorns the dial, and interchangeable, mix-and-match rubber and leather straps in the maison’s classic iconic motif complete the look.

Opt for a sleek, ultra-matte black finish or one embellished with stones. Available in two sizes, 38 mm and 41 mm, the stylish statement offers both men and women the season’s new look.