Dior Beauty Turns To Nature For New Serum Le Nectar Premier

Harvesting the ephemeral power of its iconic Rose de Granville, Dior Prestige’s latest launch, Le Nectar Premier, looks to the house’s roots to reverse the signs of skin aging.



Like all things in life, the secret lies in nature.

To combat aging at its genesis, Dior Beauty intuitively returned to the source of its iconic Rose de Granville. Twice a year, this resilient rose miraculously blooms again despite winter’s dormancy. Dior focused on harnessing the unparalleled vitality of the first rosebuds, which prove twice as potent in regenerative molecules.

Catalyzed by two decades of pioneering research in reverse aging, Dior Prestige’s laboratories have identified the molecular prime mover of skin aging: the Age-Signal. This network of harmful molecules triggers cellular senescence, hindering the skin’s proper functioning and ability to proliferate. As senescent cells accumulate, the key hallmarks of skin aging intensify—think loss of structure, texture and even tone.

During a precise window as winter wanes, Dior handpicks the ephemeral early blooms. Cryo-preserved to lock in potency, the blooms’ extract combines with the original Rosapeptide to create Rosapeptide Premier, tailor-made to target the Age-Signal. This exclusive complex provides exceptional synergy between floral science and Dior’s biological expertise.

Infused with Rosapeptide Premier, the new serum Le Nectar Premier combats aging on three skin levels: strengthening the barrier, repairing the epidermis and revitalizing the dermis. Across multiple dimensions, it visibly reverses wrinkles and sagging while restoring radiance and even tone. Skin seems protected from external stressors and the march of time, glowing with youth again.

Le Nectar Premier ultimately repairs skin and rewinds the clock, enabling the complexion to regain the bloom of youth. Flower power, indeed.