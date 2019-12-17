At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 8, 2021

April 5, 2021

Instagram Star Diamond Washington's Drive for COVID-19 Relief

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Instagram Star Diamond Washington is not just a name but a movement to be reckoned with. Her selfless endeavors to relieve people from the effects of COVID-19 are something worth sitting up and taking notice of. Here's her story.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Diamond_Washington.jpeg

Disturbing events in life, when they happen, are true tests of endurance. The pandemic that swept across the world and brought all industries to a shuddering halt is something no one could have predicted. It rendered many lives ineffective, from thousands of people losing their jobs to even more unable to cope with the facets of the new normal like digitization, proper sanitization in lesser-developed areas, and other similar challenges. Amid all this trauma, if someone were to come up with a relief campaign to deliver people from the evil consequences of this pandemic, it would be a boon for that community. Instagram star Diamond Washington is leading one such relief campaign for not only her community of South Carolina but the entire world.

Diamond Washington, aka Dimeracks, is a humanitarian and entrepreneur. The social media influencer recently made her first million through OnlyFans, via her account on the popular subscription-based app. And she is investing all of that money to propel her drive for COVID-19 relief efforts.

COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the economy, leaving millions of American citizens with no jobs and no income. Dimeracks believes giving back is her responsibility. She has since donated over USD 18,000 to hapless citizens, single moms, and kids.

Washington is also showing her generosity through other philanthropic means. One of which is a food truck initiative to feed the homeless.

Ask Washington what inspired her to come up with this COVID-19 relief drive, and she says, "I have gone through plenty of my own challenges and abuse to come to a position where I can empathize with every COVID victim. So I will do whatever I can to help them."


