All The Designer Looks From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, So Far

Taylor Swift has been wowing audiences with her ongoing Eras tour, which kicked off March 17th in Arizona, and part of the spectacle has been the stunning, custom, designer looks she has been sporting on stage.

The singer has been collaborating with a number of top fashion designers and stylist Joseph Cassell to create unique looks for each performance, and fans have been eagerly following along to see what she will wear next.

On the opening night of the tour, Taylor Swift dazzled in a custom, diamond-shaped skirt and matching top designed by the team at Roberto Cavalli. The ensemble was drenched in Swarovski crystals in tones of fuchsia, adding to the already spectacular stage presence of the singer.

Creative Director Fausto Puglisi was the mastermind behind the stunning piece, as well as a peridot Swarovski-embellished two-piece set, and an emerald green two-piece set made entirely by hand, bead by precious bead.

Cavalli also created an asymmetrical one-piece for the singer, which featured the brand's iconic snake wrapped around her body in ruby red, black and diamond beads. The look was designed to allow Swift to own the stage and command the attention of the sold-out audiences at each show.

“An emotional moment captured forever in golden embroidery,” the Cavalli team wrote in an Instagram caption. “Her talent shines as bright as the gold fringes that drip all over her body as she owns the stage. We wish her all the best as she sets out on this 52 shows tour and are honoured to be dressing her as she celebrates her hit albums on this milestone tour.”

But that was just the beginning of the fashion show.

For the opening night of the Eras tour, Swift wore a custom-made Alberta Ferretti gown, with voluminous sleeves, and delicate crystal and micro-beading embroideries.

Swift also wore a custom, tiered, cream gown with delicate crystal and micro-beading embroideries by Alberta Ferretti. Ferretti is known for her feminine and romantic designs, and her creations for Swift's Eras tour are no exception.

Vesace gushed about how “breathtaking” Swift looked in the house’s shimmering bodysuit, covered in sparkling crystals that rippled in silver and blue.

Christian Louboutin was also proud to announce they had been chosen to dress Swft throughout her North American tour, providing the singer with custom-made shoes for every performance.

Nicole and Felicia Couture created a bespoke gown for the opening night of Swift's Eras tour. The designer shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the making of the gown, which features intricate golden embroidery.

Oscar de la Renta, too, created a custom look for the show. For the closing number, Swift wore a midnight sequin and crystal-embroidered bodysuit with draped fringe necklaces; while on a different night, she wore an aurora borealis sequin-embroidered t-shirt and lavender faux fur coat with crystal embroidery.

Ashish helps round out the looks, donning Swift in a sparkling sequin outfit that catches all the lights from the production to the flash of phone cameras; and Zuhair Murad got in on the action, designing a custom pink tulle ball gown with a starburst bodice and cross-strap back for night two.

Swift is no stranger to designer looks on stage. She’s worked with several fashion designers on her tour outfits over the years, and is known for iconic stage looks which often reflect the theme or style of the particular tour era she is in.

Elie Saab, Mary Katrantzou, Julien Macdonald and Balmain are just a handful of the in-demand designers who have graced Swift’s performances with iconic silhouettes, ranging from the 1989 World Tour to the Red Tour, Reputation Stadium Tour, Speak Now World Tour and more.

Overall, Swift's fashion choices for the Eras tour are as diverse and eclectic as her music. From Alberta Ferretti's romantic gowns to Roberto Cavalli's bold and daring designs, each piece is carefully crafted to reflect Swift's personality and style. With more than 50 shows to go, there are certainly some surprises left up her sequined sleeves.

