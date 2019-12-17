At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

March 18, 2021

March 17, 2021

February 26, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 17, 2021

March 26, 2021

March 25, 2021

March 18, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion

Kat Bein | March 26, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

DeMarcus Cousins

NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is a free as a bird - in more ways than one.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the former Houston Rockets player just sold his Las Vegas megamansion for $7.5 million. That’s a $1 million profit from what Cousins paid for the 20,000-square-foot estate four years ago, but it’s still half a million short of his original asking price.

The Sin City pad is beyond lavish with tons of jaw-dropping customizations. No doubt the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist kept his skills on point with the full-size indoor basketball court and gym. When it was time to relax, he could kick back in the movie theater, have a drink at the wet bar, catch up on clips in the sports media room, or just put his feet up in the resort-style swimming pool and spa among the waterfalls.

See also: NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000

Everything in this house is larger than life. The garage can hold 12 cars, the entry is lined with towering columns, while the majestic living room spans two stories. There’s an elevator in the home to take the new owner to their primary suite where they can lounge on a private deck and take in the land. There’s a guest house on the property, which all together boasts 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The kitchen sparkles with a curved island, and the family room is cozy with a fireplace and a fish tank. The whole places is decked out with marble floors and accents. Chic and comfortable, it’s a palace for modern sports royalty.

Cousins is currently a free agent, having waived his contract with the Houston Rockets a month ago in a mutual agreement. Cousins also formerly played for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors, though he spent most of his time playing with the Sacramento Kings. Where he goes next remains to be seen, but after this mega-sale, he’s certainly free to roam wherever the game may take him.

Read more about the sale and see pictures of the palatial mansion via the Los Angeles Times.

Tags: celebrities nba web-og

Photography by: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

