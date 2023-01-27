Delta 9 Gummies vs Delta 8 Gummies - THC Explained

By Exploratus LLC By Exploratus LLC | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Although THC and CBD are the two best-known compounds in cannabis, the plant actually has many other compounds to offer. Following the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, several hemp-derived cannabinoids have skyrocketed in popularity across the United States.

Among these compounds, delta 8 and delta 9 are both insanely sought-after, especially in gummy form. But what exactly are these compounds, and are delta 8 gummies better than delta 9 gummies?

What is Delta 9?

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as delta 9 THC or just THC, is the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. When people reminisce about their experiences with weed, this is likely the cannabinoid they're talking about.

Delta 9 is able to produce effects in the body by binding to cannabinoid receptors, like the CB1 receptor found in the endocannabinoid system. In addition, it stimulates the release of dopamine, a natural bodily chemical closely linked to feelings of euphoria. Delta 9 is effective at treating ailments related to stress, sleep, pain, and other bodily functions because CB1 receptors play a significant role in their modulation.

The Potential Benefits of Delta 9

As a result of its interactions with our cannabinoid receptors and neurotransmitters, delta 9 has many potential benefits. In spite of the fact that THC has properties that vary from person to person depending on factors such as weight, age, tolerance, and metabolism, the compound has been known to cause these effects:

Relaxation

Feelings of euphoria

Increased appetite

Pain relief

Altered perception of time

Heightened sensory perception

In addition to being widely used as a recreational compound, delta 9 also has a number of potential medicinal uses. History suggests that humans discovered cannabis's medical benefits thousands of years ago and have been enjoying them ever since.

Delta 9 may be useful for treating the following ailments, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health:

Anxiety

Depression

Inflammation

Insomnia

Nausea

Pain

Loss of appetite

The Potential Side Effects of Delta 9

Despite delta 9's many potential benefits, medicinal and otherwise, some evidence indicates that it also has adverse effects. It isn't uncommon for cannabis users to experience dry eyes or a dry mouth. Thankfully, these are the simplest side effects to treat; just grab yourself some eye drops and pour yourself a cold glass of water.

However, delta 9 THC may also pose other, less common risks, such as:

Anxiety

Paranoia

Rapid heart rate

Changes in perception

While THC can cause some uncomfortable side effects, its long-term effects don't seem to be too severe. In the opinion of the World Health Organization, the compound poses no substantial risk to users, and its abuse is very rare.

How is Delta 9 Made?

Some states with recreational or medical cannabis programs allow marijuana-derived THC, but federal law makes it illegal. Delta 9 derived from hemp is, however, legal under federal law and in many states. But what is the difference between delta 9 derived from marijuana and delta 9 derived from hemp?

Despite the fact that hemp and marijuana both contain all the same molecules, they are legally distinguished by their THC levels. Federal law defines hemp as a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC, while marijuana is defined as a cannabis plant containing more than 0.3% THC. Essentially, THC from hemp and THC from marijuana are virtually the same, with the only difference being that sourcing THC from one type of plant is legal and sourcing it from the other is not. The most popular methods of obtaining THC from hemp are isomerization and extraction.

In the process of isomerization, hemp-derived CBD is converted into THC using chemistry. As all cannabinoids derive from CBGA, or "the mother cannabinoid," their molecular structures are very similar. The process of isomerization simply involves rearranging one compound's molecules in order to create the structure of another. In this case, it entails rearranging CBD into THC.

Another common method of getting THC from hemp is to extract it directly from the plant. As extraction does not require any chemical manipulation, THC remains in its original state throughout. However, since hemp plants contain more CBD than THC, isomerization is the most common method for producing hemp-derived THC.

What is Delta 8?

Known as delta 8 or delta 8 THC, delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol is another naturally occurring psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. Similar to THC in properties and effects, the two cannabinoids share a similar chemical composition. The molecular structures of the two are strikingly similar, except for one subtle difference: delta 9 contains a double bond at the ninth carbon atom while delta 8 contains a double bond at the eighth carbon atom.

While delta 8 is an analog of delta 9, their atomic bond arrangements cause them to behave differently. Delta 8 is estimated to be half as strong as delta 9, and some research suggests it's not as likely to cause anxiety and paranoia as delta 9.

The Potential Benefits of Delta 8

The main advantage of delta 8 is that it offers a similar psychoactive experience to delta 9, but with dramatically reduced paranoia and anxiety risks. Due to its moderately low and extremely manageable high, users feel buzzed without becoming completely drowsy.

Delta 8 is commonly known as "diet weed," but it possesses many of the same properties as delta 9, albeit to a lesser extent. Among these effects are:

Relaxation

Pain relief

Appetite boost

Better sleep

You can still experience relaxation and pain relief when you use delta 8 as you do when you use delta 9. However, using delta 8 will maintain your peace of mind and provide clarity to your mind. Low doses of delta 8 can bring the mind into a productive state, whereas high doses can have sedative effects.

The Potential Side Effects of Delta 8

Even though delta 8 is much milder than regular THC, it can still cause some of the adverse effects commonly associated with it. It is usually possible to relieve dry mouth and red eyes by staying hydrated and buying eye drops from the nearest drugstore. However, there are some other, slightly more serious side effects, such as a rapid or slow heartbeat and short-term memory loss.

The good news is, however, that delta 8's side effects are also very manageable since it is only mildly psychoactive. Often referred to as "delta 9's nicer younger sibling," delta 8 has not been associated with the unpleasant and disorienting side effects associated with the compound, such as anxiety and paranoia, but even if users experience these side effects, they are less distressing than those associated with delta 9.