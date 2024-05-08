Search Our Site

This Delft-Inspired Palette Is Always In Style

By Phebe Wahl | May 8, 2024

In classic blue and white, set a sophisticated scene with a delft-inspired palette.

30598792_datamatics.jpg

18th-century Dutch delft three-piece garniture lidded vase set, 1stdibs.com

Royal_Delft_Masterpiece_white_background.jpg

Amitabha Studio table lamps, chairish.com

C21DE238-ECAF-425C-9B40-98566C4F6D39_1_105_c.jpeg

John Derian delft plate

plates.jpg

Johnson Hartig Plates & Platters wallpaper in blue, schumacher.com

Cabinet_of_Porcelains_Craqueline_Colorway.jpg

Williamsburg Mural Collection by Paul Montgomery Cabinet of Porcelains wallpaper, themuralsource.com

Blue_Basket_Dinner_Napkins_set_of_4.jpg

Chefanie Blue Basket dinner napkins

Casa_Branca_434.jpg

Casa Branca Pavillion fabric


