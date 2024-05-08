This Delft-Inspired Palette Is Always In Style

By Phebe Wahl
May 8, 2024
In classic blue and white, set a sophisticated scene with a delft-inspired palette.
18th-century Dutch delft three-piece garniture lidded vase set, 1stdibs.com
Amitabha Studio table lamps, chairish.com
John Derian delft plate
Johnson Hartig Plates & Platters wallpaper in blue, schumacher.com
Williamsburg Mural Collection by Paul Montgomery Cabinet of Porcelains wallpaper, themuralsource.com
Chefanie Blue Basket dinner napkins
Casa Branca Pavillion fabric
Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS