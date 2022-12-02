Your Social Guide To December and January in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature



Actress Courtney Reed as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which heads to The Smith Center Jan. 19 to Feb. 4

Through 12/10

Luke Bryan

Country star Luke Bryan will continue his inaugural residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with select dates on deck during the month of December and through April 2023. Stomp your boots with the five-time Entertainer of the Year winner as he delivers his greatest hits during his exclusive show, That’s My Kind of Night. 8PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

Through 12/17

David Blaine

Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine continues his jaw-dropping residency this December. With Blaine’s magic in the air, expect tricks and stunts from the master who holds numerous world records for his feats of endurance and strength. 9PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

Through 12/27

Terry Fator: A Very Terry Christmas

’Tis the season to see America’s Got Talent winner Terry Fator impress Sin City with his wit, impersonations and ventriloquist routine at Liberty Loft. Fator’s special holiday version of his signature show will include special guest puppets and plenty of classic holiday tunes. 7:30PM, Liberty Loft at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, newyorknewyork.com

12/1-10

Barry Manilow: A Very Barry Christmas

On the heels of Manilow: Las Vegas, singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is making spirits bright with this charming holiday special. While this performance may not be at the Copacabana, Manilow has a stellar seasonal set list prepared for everyone in the family to enjoy. 7PM, Westgate International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, westgateresorts.com

12/1-10

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Saddle up for the Wrangler

National Finals Rodeo, where professionals will go head-to-head during this 10-day tournament. The stakes are high, and the competition is fierce with an event schedule that includes bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding matches. Top honors and a multimillion-dollar purse will be granted to the most outstanding competitors. Thomas & Mack Center, nfrexperience.com

12/2

2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Experience a game day like no other as the two Pac-12 college football teams with the top conference winning percentages head to Allegiant Stadium for this tailgateworthy showdown. 5PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

12/2-3

George Strait

Country music legend George Strait will headline two nights at T-Mobile Arena with special guest Caitlyn Smith in tow. Expect to hear the King of Country’s most iconic tunes, from 1982’s “Amarillo by Morning” to 1995’s “Check Yes or No.” 7PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

12/2-11

Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild

Join Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the rest of Aerosmith for their Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild. Enjoy 50 years of rock hits during the live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live. 8PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

12/3

Andrea Bocelli

Feel the love as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. His singular December show will feature some of his most romantic music, including songs from his new album, Believe, crossover hits and dazzling arias. 8PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

12/3

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Santas of all ages will hit the streets of Downtown Las Vegas for this 18th annual fundraiser. Register to receive a five-piece Santa suit, a finisher medal and a swag bag, all to benefit Opportunity Village and its mission to support Southern Nevadans living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 8AM, Fremont Street Experience, opportunityvillage.org/events/great-santa-run

12/3

Handel’s Messiah

Composer George Frideric Handel’s musical masterpiece returns for the holiday season under the direction of conductor Donato Cabrera. Joining Cabrera onstage are soprano Katrina Galka, mezzo Hannah Ludwig, tenor Ricardo Garcia and bass Efrain Solis, whose astounding vocals are sure to impress. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



See Luke Bryan at The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas on select dates through Dec. 10.

12/3-10

ZZ Top

Add some rock, blues and boogie to your December playlist with “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” ZZ Top will rock The Venetian Theatre stage during five anticipated performances featuring hits from its six-decadelong career. 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

12/4

Bobby Bones: Comedically Inspirational

A multihyphenate talent, Bobby Bones has carved a niche for himself as the award-winning personality behind top-selling books, TV shows and his nationally syndicated radio show. Get personal with Bones—who also won season 27 of Dancing With the Stars—for one night only as he humorously shares his impressive path to stardom. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

12/4

Golden Rainbow’s 34th Annual Ribbon of Life Holiday Spectacular

Support Southern Nevadans living with HIV/AIDS during this benefit performance featuring more than 200 talented singers, dancers and high-flying performers. A red carpet reception and silent auction will kick the morning off in style while an afterparty will follow the main event. 11AM, Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana Las Vegas, goldenrainbow.org/ribbonoflife

12/6

Nevada School of the Arts’ Dream! Gala

Celebrate the 45th anniversary of Nevada School of the Arts at its annual Dream! Gala, where local actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur Mark Shunock will be honored. Students, faculty and guest performers will showcase their talents on the Myron’s stage under the guidance of America’s Got Talent director Brian Burke to raise funds for the school’s programming. 5:30PM, Myron’s at The Smith Center, nevadaschoolofthearts.org



To Kill a Mockingbird comes to life onstage at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center Jan. 10 to 15.

12/7-10

Jim Gaffigan

Join world-renowned comedian Jim Gaffigan for three December performances when he shares his hysterical banter at Encore Theater. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

12/9-10

An Evening With Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour will roll into town for two nights at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where lead singer Johnny Van Zant—younger brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant—will belt the band’s greatest hits. 9PM, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

12/9-24

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker

Everyone’s favorite holiday show leaps onto the stage at The Smith Center with Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers radiating joy and cheer in every performance. Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they lead this holiday classic set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, nevadaballet.org; thesmithcenter.com

12/10

The Clash

In a first-time match-up on the basketball court, the University of Arizona will go head-to-head against Indiana University, after local favorites the UNLV Rebels face the Washington State Cougars. Get ready for an afternoon of slam-dunk fun! 1:30PM, MGM Grand Garden Arena, lasvegasclash.com

12/16-17

An Intimate Evening With David

Foster and Katharine McPhee Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning maestro David Foster— the mastermind behind songs including Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” among many others—will be joined by his wife, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, for two nights of songs and stories. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

12/17

2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

After a 22-year hiatus, the SEC will play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, competing against a team from the Pac-12. Spectators will have a ball watching this sensational match-up in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. 7:30PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

12/17

Femmes of Rock

No force is stronger than girl power, and electric violin quartet Femmes of Rock will showcase just that for two performances on the Myron’s stage. Expect a mix of chart-topping covers from beloved rock bands, ranging from Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd to Queen and Metallica. Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

1/1

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Kick 2023 off on the right foot with this New Year’s Day showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. Flaunt your competitive side during week 17 on the field, whether sporting black and silver or white, scarlet and gold. 1:05PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

1/5-8

Disney on Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

Follow Mickey and Minnie on the ice-skating rink as they’re joined by friends from Frozen, Moana, Aladdin and Toy Story, among other film favorites. Book the pre-show Character Experience package to let the little ones meet their animated heroes in person. Thomas & Mack Center, disneyonice.com

1/6-7

Sebastian Maniscalco

Actor and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco presents a stellar lineup of jokes that draw upon his Italian heritage and family life for two nights during this stop on his Nobody Does This Tour. His new Netflix special will also debut Dec. 6 for at-home viewers to enjoy. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

1/7

Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will put a classic spin on Warner Bros. Entertainment’s favorite Looney Tunes member during this nostalgic performance. Guests can anticipate original scores by the outstanding orchestra featuring projections of What’s Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, Corny Concerto and more than a dozen other animations. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

1/10-15

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

An English literature staple, To Kill a Mockingbird will take Vegas by storm with eight riveting performances of the critically acclaimed play. Watch Harper Lee’s literary masterpiece come to life during this limited-engagement viewing. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

1/19-2/4

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ten-time Tony Award-winning showstopper Moulin Rouge! The Musical will transport Las Vegas theater fans to the City of Lights through this love story of an aspiring songwriter and beautiful singer. Expect vibrant costumes, seductive musical numbers and plenty of dazzling drama. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Join Nevada School of the Arts President and CEO Raja Rahman for the school’s Dream! Gala Dec. 6.

1/25-2/4

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts Tour

Grammy-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who’s earned three Oscar and five Golden Globe nominations, will deliver his heartfelt love ballads and upbeat pop songs during this limited engagement as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

1/27-2/4

Styx

Multiplatinum rock band Styx returns to The Venetian Theatre for five shows on the heels of its 50th anniversary. Rock out to hits ranging from 1978’s “Renegade” to 2021’s “The Fight of Our Lives.” 8PM, The Venetian Theatre, The Venetian Resort, venetianlasvegas.com